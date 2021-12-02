A Comer man was arrested following a 911 hang-up call on Nov. 28.
Joshua Daniel Cochran, Jr., 21, was charged with battery family violence and obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
Cpl. Joshua Rice and two other officers responded to Paoli Road regarding a 911 hang-up call that dispatchers believed involved a heated domestic dispute since they could hear a woman yelling “get your hands off me!”
When 911 called back, a man answered saying the call was an accident, that they were in a vehicle and almost into Clarke County. Dispatchers advised they could still hear a female saying “give me my phone back.”
The call was plotted in the area of Paoli Road and officers spoke with residents there and learned that the victim had been in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Cochran, and had sustained an injury to her arm. They had left that residence with a small child in the back of the vehicle. The couple was found at Cochran’s residence and he was taken into custody without incident.
In another arrest, Robert Benjamin Hawks, 54, of Athens, was charged with public drunkenness and theft by shoplifting after managers reported a shoplifting at Ingles.
Sgt. Mark Goodson was dispatched and found the managers speaking to the suspect (Hawks). The managers told Goodson they saw Hawks load three packs of ribeye steaks, two packs of baby back ribs, a Boston butt, a 36-pack of Bud Light and a red stocking hat that he had removed the tag from and placed on his head then exited the store without paying for any of the items.
Hawk denied stealing the items to both the managers and the officer, but the store had surveillance video of the theft. The amount of stolen items totaled $185.41. The items were returned to the store. During the interview, Hawks was sitting in a motorized cart and the officer noted that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from him.
He was taken to jail and his vehicle towed from the store parking lot.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Isaac Ray Finch, 17, Comer, driving without a valid license, hit and run; duty or driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, adult seatbelt violation and too fast for conditions.
•Aidan Dennis Alford, 17, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jason Alvin Barnett, 28, Hull, failure to appear.
•Kyle Logan Mearkle, 27, Elberton, Gwinnett County hold.
•James Bradley Pitts, 26, Grey Court, South Carolina, hold for South Carolina.
•Ashley Patricia Smith, 21, Hull, probation violation.
•Byron Chase Conway, 38, Watkinsville, DUI/alcohol and speeding. (GSP)
•Anthony Paul Craig, 48, Alto, DUI/drugs and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Christopher Joseph Falini, Jr., 29, Muskcadine, Alabama, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign, failure to obey traffic control device, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing in a no passing zone, improper tag display, reckless driving, speeding and unsafe operation of motorcycle.
•Santierra Sanail Jennings, 26, Hull, brake lights and tail light requirements, defective or no headlights, driving with no license on person, laying drags, reckless driving and tail lights required.
•Rebecca Dawn Medley, 35, Hull, DUI/alcohol, distracted driving and driving without headlights when required.
•Jimmy Reuben Nalley, 35, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked. (GSP)
•Adam Coile Spivey, 31, Oglethorpe, battery family violence.
•Jesus Borga Vargas, 50, Nicholson, defective equipment, driving without a valid license and replacement of lost license plate, revalidation or county decal.
•Johnny Dakota Wilson, 23, homeless, hold for Clarke County.
