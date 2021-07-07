A Comer man was arrested last week after he reportedly sideswiped a vehicle on Lem Edwards Road on Saturday.
Alex Gregory Sentelle, 21, was charged with hit and run and duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to the scene where he met with a woman who said that a tan Ford Ranger with black stripes and an American flag painting on the backside sideswiped her car and kept going.
A short time later, Brooks was notified for a man who said he was lost in the woods on Hardman Morris Road. Dispatch said the subject appeared to be confused and stated that he remembered coming from Lem Edwards Road but didn’t remember anything after that.
Brooks located the truck from the hit and run on Hardman Morris Road and Kidd Cemetery Road. Dispatch told him the subject lost in the woods was Sentelle, the truck’s owner, and he told dispatch he could see the blue lights from Brooks’ patrol car.
Sentelle exited the woods and walked up to Brooks at that point and Brooks noted he smelled of alcohol. He appeared very confused and said he was lost. He denied that the pickup was his and said he had walked there.
He told Brooks he would have to “prove (he) was driving” at the time of the hit and run. He was placed in handcuffs and arrested. During a search of the pickup prior to towing, Brooks noted that the vehicle was completely full of bottles and clothing.
In another arrest, Everett Wendel Faust, 57, was arrested by Deputy William Townsend after someone on Madison Avenue in Colbert called 911 to report an irate man on the porch yelling on July 3.
Townsend met with the caller who told him that the man had been on her porch and then got upset and began yelling and cursing for no apparent reason. Faust was identified as the man in question. Townsend noted that he still appeared to be very upset and had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.
Faust told Townsend that he was upset about an incident that had taken place somewhere else. He said he had been hanging out at another house and drinking “all day” and that things became heated when there was an argument that broke out over a bottle of liquor. At that point he left and went to this residence, causing the disturbance. Townsend told him he would have to go to jail and get sober before he could bond out.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Michael Anthony Adams, 39, Colbert, second-degree criminal damage to property, felony interference with government property and simple battery family violence.
•Bobby Lawrence Dawayne Cordell, 27, Athens, driving without headlights when required, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Randy Lee Daniel, 26, Danielsville, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
•Terry Cardarius Davis, 29, Washington, battery family violence, robbery and four counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
•Christopher William Fleming, 26, Danielsville, criminal trespass family violence.
•Billy Joe Flynn, 55, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Cornelius Allen Hartz, 39, Duluth, probation violation.
•Crystal Joy Martin, 41, Athens, open container in vehicle and possession and use of drug-related objects. (GSP)
•Wade Michael Mielitz, 51, Carlton, first-degree felony burglary.
•James Robbie Puckett, 56, Auburn, two counts of probation violation.
•Jonathon Corey Rhea, 31, Athens, possession of methamphetamine.
•Jerry Preston Shead, 27, homeless, criminal trespass.
•Gordie McKinley Stanley, 52, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Douglas Bruce Benton, 39, Danielsville, driving without a valid license, no insurance, remove or affix license plate to conceal vehicle identification and windshields and windshield wipers.
•Donyelle Rae Childers, 38, Danielsville, battery.
•Cheyenne Pauline Dalton, 25, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, operation of vehicle with improper plate and two counts of child restraint law child seat, safety belt.
•Tony Lynn Fleming, 62, Colbert, financial transaction card fraud and a probation violation.
•Vicente Gonzalez-Padilla, 17, Bishop, defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
•Darrius Marentize Hughes, 31, Athens, failure to appear.
•Daniel Denson Lee, 35, Asheville, failure to appear.
•Ginger Holly Lineberry, 55, Colbert, DUI/drugs and failure to yield entering roadway.
•Lillian Elizabeth McElhannon, 17, Colbert, simple battery family violence.
•Stephen Muniz, 33, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Alberto Palacios-Aguilar, 38, Danielsville, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance, defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
•Kevin Michael Rabun, 40, Athens, battery.
•Raul Reyes Rodriguez, 30, Athens, battery family violence.
•Jacob Stevie Smith, 17, Winterville, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and speeding.
•Tyler Joseph Watkins, 24, Athens, battery family violence.
