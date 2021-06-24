A Comer man was charged with homicide by vehicle regarding a June 5 accident on Hwy. 172 in which a woman named Kathryn Bergen was killed.
Clayton Thomas Cooper, 26, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and improper backing. Captain Jimmy Patton with the sheriff’s office said it appears the Georgia State Patrol charged him with improper backing in a tractor trailer that led to the misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge.
In another arrest, Robin Michelle Gunnels, 53, of Colbert, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine following a report of an unwanted female at a home on Charles Hart Road.
A man there said that the home was his deceased father’s residence and he found a female (Gunnells) there who refused to leave.
He said she had been living there for about a week, but she said she had been living there for about a year. It was also determined that she had a warrant out of Newton County. While walking with her around the home to try to find her identification and some proof that she had been living there, officers found a set of digital scales with methamphetamine residue on them. Next to the scales was an EBT card with Gunnells’ name on it. It was determined that since she was on felony probation, she had waived her right to a search warrant. She then pulled a glass pipe out of her purse and inside her wallet they found seven grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Roger Bailey, 55, Winterville, probation violation.
•Ramirez Esteban Castaneda, 22, Hull, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol, felony second degree forgery, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by threats or violence.
•Timothy Michael Chasteen, 53, Comer, probation violation.
•Josepha Kyle Evans, 32, Danielsville, simple battery and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Kenneth David Gibbs, 44, Hull, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.
•Shauna Leann Giddens, 43, Danielsville, failure to appear and a probation violation.
•Kimberly Elaine Griffin, 31, Blairsville, probation violation.
•Kristen Anne Guest, 34, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Gary Montgomery Harper, 44, Athens, battery.
•Shawn Luke Lackey, 28, Commerce, aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.
•Zachariah Levi Morris, 29, Athens, felony theft by taking.
•Shannon Marie Nelson, 45, Comer, DUI/drugs, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine. (GSP)
•Thomas Daniel Richey, 31, Commerce, four counts of probation violation.
•Warren Charles Smith, Jr., 36, Maysville, hold for Cherokee County.
•William Brent Swilling, 34, Athens, failure to appear, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and a probation violation.
•Quinton Sherrod Thomas, 28, Comer, DUI/drugs, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no proof of insurance. (GSP)
•Kathy Desandra Wilson, 61, Hull, probation violation.
•Salvador Enriqui Alvarado, 31, Commerce, driving without a valid license. (GSP)
•Arnulfo Arellano-Lopez, 39, Commerce, driving without a valid license.
•Silvano Arellano-Lopez, 37, Hull, driving without a valid license.
•Kimberly Juanita Bales, 28, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Christopher Luke Brooks, 43, Danielsville, distracted driving, DUI/alcohol and open container in vehicle.
•J. Jesus Castillo, 19, Norcross, defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
•George Lee Cooper, 35, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude, improper stopping, reckless conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•James Edward Correll, 58, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•Derrell Antonio Dukes, 27, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Alvin Brent Erwin, 46, Greenbriar, AR, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Brandon Lamar Grant, 27, Hull, DUI/drugs and following too closely.
•Darryl Gresham, 58, Athens, adult restraint law seatbelt, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired or no registration or title and tires.
•James Luke Griffin, 57, Westville, Fla., knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Timothy Jason Highfield, 47, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol and open container in vehicle.
•Norman Joseph Lapeyrouse, Jr., 68, Byron, driving without a valid license and speeding. (GSP)
•Armonddo Lara-Mondragon, 27, Hull, driving without a valid license.
•Jason Brandon Lee, 33, Athens, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and improper tag display.
•German Samuel Lobo, 18, Colbert, driving without a valid license.
•Richard Daniel McFalls, 51, Winterville, probation violation.
•Derica Leanna Merritt, 28, Athens, probation violation.
•Jose Juan Ortega-Alferes, 45, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Montroya Laasshia Poole, 23, Athens, driving without license.
•Tyrekis Kevonta Raiford, 23, Hull, driving with on license on person, failure to maintain lane, improper turn or U-turn, marijuana possession less than an ounce, violation of window tint law and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kevin Douglas Stockton, 44, Nicholson, criminal trespass.
•Mya Santonia Tate, 22, Elberton, driving while license suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal. (GS))
•Steven Kermit Whitlow, 60, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Sheila Nanette Williams, 57, Athens, probation violation. (Danielsville PD)
