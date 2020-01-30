A Comer man was arrested by 911 Director Brenan Baird on multiple counts of arson last week after 911 received several calls about fires in the area of Sims Kidd Road and Hwy. 72.
Spencer Levar Howard, 42, was charged with four counts of third-degree arson.
Baird reported that he was monitoring radio traffic at the 911 Center last week when he heard a call come in about a fire near Sims Kidd and Hwy. 72. The Comer Fire Department was paged out but no fire was located.
Several moments later, a different caller reported a different fire at a location on Sims Kidd Road. That caller stated that a man in a dark coat appeared to be setting a tree on fire at its base and had walked away from it.
When Comer firefighters arrived they found the tree and the surrounding pasture on fire. Moments after their arrival, a fireman was flagged down by a neighbor who told him that an abandoned house nearby was on fire and a black male wearing a black coat and hoodie was the one who started it. This witness told fire chief Johnny Bridges that the man he saw was Howard.
Chief Bridges went to the house, found it was indeed on fire and extinguished the flames. A few moments later a fireman responding to the other fire call found yet another fire in a driveway on Sims Kid Road and put that one out.
Baird traveled to the area to help locate the man who was apparently walking around starting fires. He met with the fire department and they told him the man’s name and description.
As another fire was being reported as he drove away from that scene, Baird asked dispatch to locate an address for Howard, who also lives on Sims Kidd Road.
Baird noted that all three fires were within 300 yards of Howard’s house and two of them were within sight of it.
Baird went to the home and knocked on the door and eventually a man in plaid pajama pants and a tee shirt came to the door and identified himself as Howard. Baird noted that though it was about 35 degrees outside Howard was sweating profusely and breathing heavily.
Baird asked him if he was OK and he said he was. He said he had just gotten out of bed. He was also holding a stack of white bread and was squeezing and pulling at it, but not eating it. He then went on to say his girlfriend, who lives at the Comer housing projects (about two miles from the home) had dropped him off a few moments earlier.
Baird pointed out that Howard said he had just gotten out of bed and now his story had changed to one where his girlfriend just dropped him off, and he was curious as to why that was so. He couldn’t provide any information about his girlfriend other than her first name.
Baird then asked him if he had been out setting things on fire. He responded that he doesn't smoke and “don't even have a lighter.”
Baird had him sit in a chair on his porch while he squatted beside him and asked him why he started fires knowing someone could get hurt, including himself. He repeated that he hadn't started any fires and didn't smoke.
Baird pointed out a burn mark on his pants near his crotch, scratch marks on his forearm that appeared to be very fresh and to come from something like a stick or briar and that he also smelled of smoke.
Baird also told him that someone had seen him actually starting one of the fires. Howard reportedly said "who seen me?”
He continued to deny setting fires and saying he didn’t have a lighter or even a black coat.
Howard sat with other deputies while Baird went inside to speak with his mother. She pointed out her son’s bedroom, which was next to hers with the door open.
A black coat with saliva on it was hanging on his bedroom door. In the floor beside the bed was a pair of black shoes with dried grass fragments on them, a wadded up pair of socks with the same type fragments, and a black coat still cold to the touch hanging on the closet door. That coat had a hoodie built inside it and Baird saw several burn marks on the unmade bed, and several burn marks on the linens. Baird took photos of these things.
His mother told Baird that her son had “been doing things like this recently and that he seemed to have a mental issue that he needed some help with.” She also pointed out areas on the computer desk and kitchen bar where he had burned them or burned things on them.
Baird went back outside to speak with Howard and explained that given the evidence, the deception and the witness knowing him by name, he was placing him under arrest. Two lighters were also found; one in his pajama pants pocket and one in a coat pocket.
Howard was taken to jail and Baird went to photograph the fire scenes. While at one of the locations, he found a so far undiscovered brush fire that was burning about 20 yards inside a wooded area beside Howard’s house, which brought the total number of fires to four, all within 300 yards of each other. The fire department returned to put out that fire.
In another incident, Joseph Edward Williams, 17, of Hull, was charged with two counts of simple battery-family violence.
On Jan. 25, Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to a Charlie Bolton Road residence for a domestic dispute that had turned physical between family members.
Neighbors in the mobile home park pointed out which home it was and said they had been hearing it going on.
Williams’ mother met Rice at the door of the home and told him that there was “an unruly teenager,” there.
Rice came inside and found Williams sitting in the living room. His mother said that Williams had had altercations with her and others at the residence.
She said her son had grabbed her by the neck and that he had only been living there again for a couple of days.
Williams admitted to Rice that he had taken things too far after being upset and it was “all his fault.”
He said he had pushed his sister and girlfriend down but wasn't intentionally trying to hurt them and that he grabbed his sister by the shoulders. He said his sister hit him and he “egged it on” by grabbing her and acting like he was going to slam her down.
He stated that he "exploded" and knew he was wrong and that he grabbed his mom, wrapped his arms around her and they fell to the floor. He didn’t admit to grabbing her by the neck. He showed Rice cuts on his arm and explained that that is how he has dealt with issues previously.
The sister said he had hit her in the face with his fist and his girlfriend said he had slammed her head into a wall.
He was arrested and taken to jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Brandi Lynn Andrews, 24, Homer, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Fredrick Antonio Appling, 51, Colbert, aggravated assault.
•Luis Basave-Laguna, 36, Hull, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime and two counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Tony Devon Bullins, 60, Colbert, three counts of probation violation.
•Timothy Demone Carruth Jr., 24, Athens, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, aggressive driving, criminal attempt to commit a felony, driving on divided highways, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, failure to provide assistance; report accident, failure to stop for a stop sign, hit and run, parole violation, receipt/possession/transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, reckless driving and willful obstruction.
•Daniel Lee Hale, 41, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Andreas Marquez Lane, 32, Athens, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute or receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first responder.
•Tina Mae Patton, 34, Athens, two counts of a probation violation.
•Gary Pennamon, 29, Milledgeville, felony theft by taking.
•Rafael Rangel-Mendoza, 54, Athens, DUI/alcohol, expired driver’s license and improper/erratic lane change.
•Dennie Shane Smith, 33, Hull, failure to appear.
•Brian Justin Tolbert, 38, Hull, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Jimmy Ray Wilmoth, 37, Elberton, probation violation.
•Michael Lynn Alston, 34, Elberton, probation violation.
•James Foster Burnworth, 43, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop for a stop sign.
•Adian Quintez Mapp, 41, Nicholson, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first responder.
•Raymond Cole McDaniel, 27, Bishop, probation violation.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 23, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Valerie Ann Wilson, 43, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to dim headlights.
•Tiffany Lynn Zellner, 38, Danielsville, failure to appear.
