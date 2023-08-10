A Comer man faces DUI charges and endangering a child by DUI.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by Robert Michael Smith, 31, Main Street, Comer, on Saturday, August 5, around 6:10 p.m. after he came around a curve too fast and traveled into the opposite travel lane where a MCSO deputy was traveling.
Smith was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – less safe, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Ian W. Foster, 22, Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, was charged with simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and threaten, intimidate a disabled adult, elder person or resident after he was involved in a verbal altercation with his father that became physical.
•Shauna Leann Giddens, 45, Lakeview Circle, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Travis John Hill, 23, Washington Highway, Elberton, two counts of failure to appear.
•Timothy Michael Horne, 43, Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, was charged with criminal trespass – FVA after he reportedly broke into his daughter’s room at a home on Racetrack Road, Danielsville, and was accusing her of things.
•Terry James Hughes, 58, Braselton Highway, Buford, probation violation.
•Zachery Blake Johnson, 29, Danielsville, was charged with probation violation and theft by taking after he was found asleep in a storage shed on Cliff Griffith Road, Danielsville.
•Kyle Jonathan Meeler, 35, Carriage Way, Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – drugs – less safe, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, improper turn or U-turn, possession of marijuana, three counts of probation violation and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
•William George Melton III, 22, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony and theft by taking.
•Randy Lee Webb Watson, 40, Watson Road, Danielsville, was charged with driving with no valid driver’s license on person, drugs not in original container, DUI – drugs, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and too fast for conditions when he was involved in a “head-on” motor vehicle accident on Diamond Hill-Neese Road at Hardman Road, Danielsville.
•Sherlonda Yevtte Crew, 40, Royston Homes Circle, Royston, housed for Royston.
•Samuel Andrew Daniel, 23, Haw Creek Trail, Winder, DUI – less safe and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Richard Thomas Ginn, 59, Carson Road, Commerce, DUI and possession of marijuana.
•Jason Edward Lynn, 38, McClain Road, Martin, housed for Royston.
•Anita Carol Parsons-Richards, 48, Mount Olivet Road, Hartwell, was charged with DUI when her vehicle was located down an embankment and lodges among some trees on Moons Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Madison Breanna Potts, 22, Della Slayton Road, Comer, DUI, failure to obey a stop sign, homicide by vehicle and possession of marijuana.
•Dane Phillip Pulmano, 37, Grand View Drive, Jefferson, DUI.
•Joseph Thomas Roberts, 41, Lamey Lane, Colbert, was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Ivywood Drive, Hull.
•Kedrick Lamorris Smith, 26, Lombardy Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
•Tyree Lemarris Thomas, 38, Crabapple Hollow Road, Nicholson, serving sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.