A Comer man faces DUI charges and endangering a child by DUI.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by Robert Michael Smith, 31, Main Street, Comer, on Saturday, August 5, around 6:10 p.m. after he came around a curve too fast and traveled into the opposite travel lane where a MCSO deputy was traveling.

