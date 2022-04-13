A Comer man was arrested last week following a domestic altercation on Duffle Martin Road.
Cody Andrew Mattox, 28, was charged with a parole violation and simple assault family violence.
A man called 911 to report that that Mattox was alone in their residence with his (Mattox’s) son. The caller said he believed Mattox was on drugs and that he was threatening to burn the house down if his son went out the door. The caller also said that Mattox had a machete and was waving it around.
At the time of the call, the caller had left the residence to meet deputies at the end of the driveway.
Due to concern for the child’s safety, three deputies responded. The caller explained that the residence belongs to he and his wife and that they have had custody of Mattox’s son since he went to prison several years before and since his release he was living with them. He said he returned home acting abnormally and he believed he was on drugs. He did such things as going through the couple’s things and accusing them of trying to take his son from him.
The man stated that just prior to him calling 911, Mattox had a machete and began waving it around, then threatened to burn the house down if his son left the house. The caller’s wife came back to the scene and told officers she left out of fear when Mattox got the machete. As they were talking, Mattox came up the driveway with his son and was arrested. When asked his name, he told officers he didn’t know who he was.
In a separate incident, Billy James Manders, Jr., 51, Monroe, was charged with simple battery — family violence and violation of a family violence order.
According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Manders was allegedly on top of a woman on a couch slapping her face. She said she stabbed him with a pocket knife on the back of his left arm in self defense.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•John Patrick Clark, 58, homeless, probation violation.
•Amy Marie Hill, 42, Covington, felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Brandon James Silman, 35, Carlton, probation violation.
•Randy Randolph Thomas, 32, Elberton, probation violation.
•Jerome David Watkins, 51, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Jessica Lee Bailey, 41, Elva, Alabama, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana. (Danielsville PD)
•Brent Ronal Beverly, 51, Monroe, drugs not in original container, DUI/drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Benjamin Wayne Black, 45, Danielsville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jesse William Decker, 28, Martin, probation violation.
•Melissa Nicole Elias, 32, Hull, interference with custody.
•Everett Wendell Faust, 57, Colbert, felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Jennifer Elaine Johnson, 38, Colbert, aggressive driving, reckless driving and speeding.
•Jhontae Lanee Sanders, 32, homeless, probation violation.
•Candace Marie Ward, 32, Hull, driving without a valid license and failure to yield entering roadway.
