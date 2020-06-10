A Comer man was charged with family violence last week after he reportedly struck his live in girlfriend repeatedly.
Casey Justin Conway, 32, was charged with one count of battery family violence.
Officer Gary Floyd was dispatched to Madison County Towing on June 5 where he met with a woman who stated that she was beat up by her boyfriend (Conway) at their home on Duffell Martin Road on June 2. She said she and Conway began to argue and at some point he knocked her phone off the dresser. She said when she tried to grab the phone Conway hit her in the face.
She fell on the floor and Conway placed either his forearm or leg on her neck, according to the report. She stated that she was gasping for breath and he let her up. She attempted to leave at that point but stated that Conway grabbed her by the hair and slammed her on the porch.
Conway then proceeded to drag her back into the residence. She stated that she was compliant to Conway and stayed in the residence for two days until he left. She stated that she did not attempt to call 911 at any point and that he did not keep her from leaving the residence during that time.
She recorded the moments after the incident in which Conway can be seen apologizing for the attack saying "I'm sorry, I just don't want the police here." In another portion of the video, he clearly stated "I shouldn't have done it" when confronted about the attack. Floyd noted that the victim had multiple injuries, with a swollen face and a black eye. Her right arm was also swollen and bruised and there was a large circular bruise on her ribcage.
She declined medical treatment.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Christopher Wayne Croya, 37, Comer, probation violation.
•Steven Eugene Gartner, 51, Comer, loitering, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Gavin Austin Gresham, 19, Colbert, probation violation.
•Andrea Lane Kelley, 29, Rome, battery family violence.
•Scottie Andrew Lawson, 52, Maysville, probation violation.
•David Harlan Murray, 30, Colbert, battery family violence.
•Xiampeer Izedeth Silva, 18, Colbert, probation violation.
•Devonte Lamar Tolbert, 26, Midland, probation violation.
•Thomas Franklin Wood, 33, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of methamphetamine.
•Maria Borja, 64, Athens, driving without a valid license and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Brittany Irene Bray, 34, Danielsville, theft by taking.
•Michael Ray Dean, 33, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to obey a stop sign.
•James Fred Gosnell, 51, homeless, probation violation.
•Oliva Suarez-Miralrio, 42, Athens, driving without a license and following too closely.
•Lisa Meleia Westbrook, 60, Danielsville, driving under the influence and open container.
