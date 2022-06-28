A Comer man recently sentenced to death for the murder of two corrections officers in 2017 died of an apparent suicide in prison Sunday.
The Atlanta Journal and Constitution reported Monday that Ricky Dubose was found unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, where the state houses its death-sentenced prisoners. The Georgia Department of Corrections said the 29-year-old was discovered by guards about 4:45 p.m. Life-saving measures were performed but Dubose was pronounced dead by the coroner more than an hour later. The GDC and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the in-custody death.
Dubose was convicted earlier this month of felony and malice murder in the June 2017 shootings of corrections officers Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica on a transport bus in Putnam County. He and fellow prisoner Donnie Russell Rowe escaped the bus after the killings, prompting a multistate manhunt that ended with the men’s capture in Tennessee.
