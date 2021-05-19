A Comer man was recently sentenced to prison time for drug charges in Madison County Superior Court.
Christopher Joseph Davis was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 10 years, with the first three years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and windshields and wiper violations were dismissed.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Austin Kyle Bogue, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years, with the first two years and seven months to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation for a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Andrew Melvin Dove, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years, with the first nine months to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay a $250 fine on a charge of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Shaquille Kenez Peters, of Bethlehem, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months in the Madison County Jail on charges of crossing the guard line with methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
•Justin Michael Thomas, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 18 months in the Madison County Jail on a charge of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Bobby Joe Ross, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve one year of confinement for one count possession of methamphetamine. A second charge of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Camry Marquita Smith, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of driving while license suspended. Charges of speeding and giving false information to a law enforcement officer were dismissed.
•Deonta Marshod Parks, of Hull was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 10 years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on charges of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, obstruction of officers, and possession of drug-related objects. Two charges of obstruction of officers were dismissed.
•Austen Mackenzie Simms, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve five years of probation nand pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of theft by taking. Simms was also sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of a Controlled Substance. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Anguel Martinez, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve six years of probation and $2,500 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance. Charges of removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, operating a vehicle without a valid tag, driving without a license, giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and two counts of possession of drug-related objects.
•Todd Christopher Nelms, of Hull was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve five years of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•John Marcus Wood, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Wasserman to serve 12 months and pay a $100 fine on a charge of battery family violence. Wood was also sentenced by Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
•Austin Tylor Clark, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge of violation of a Family Violence Order (reduced from aggravated stalking).
•Kelsey Amanda Colquitt, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of reckless conduct.
•Aubrey Lee Cowart, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery family violence. Charges of two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and a second charge of simple battery family violence were dismissed.
•Robert Allen Sherman, of Crawfordsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 20 days in confinement on possession of drug-related objects.
