A Comer woman was arrested last week after her vehicle was found overturned on Comer Paoli Road near Holly Creek Church Road.
Hayley Cheyenne Deal, 21, was charged with DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, about 2:38 a.m. Sgt. Jason Gaddy responded to reports of an overturned vehicle. He found it overturned in the ditch with the driver’s door opened.
The vehicle was unoccupied and Deal was determined to be the owner of the vehicle. Gaddy then drove to her home on Cherokee Road where he met with Deal.
Deal appeared to be having an anxiety or panic attack and was having trouble breathing.
She told Gaddy that she was coming back from Athens when a deer ran out in front of her and she swerved to miss the deer, and ended up crashing her car. She stated she panicked and called her mom, who sent a friend to pick her up. She said she had been to some bars and had been drinking. She said she drank up until last call at 11:30 p.m. and had had four mixed drinks.
She agreed to a sobriety test, which she failed. She also agreed to take a blood test.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Warrants have been issued for a woman after a wreck. Sgt. Jason Gaddy was dispatched to a wreck with injuries on Transco Road about 5:15 p.m. He found a black Chevy Equinox in the front yard of a home with extensive front-end damage from striking a culvert. He found the driver seated in a lawn chair holding a towel to her face with blood on her. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Officers noted alcohol on her breath and an open container of Fireball liquor was found between the seats of the Equinox. The vehicle was towed.
•On Aug. 18, Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to a Parham Town Road address to back up EMS on a medical call. Dispatch informed Rice that EMS had a psychotic patient in possession of a rifle and that EMS had backed out out of the yard into the road to await officers’ assistance. Rice and several other officers arrived and EMS personnel told them that the suspect/patient didn’t have the gun out with them on scene but that a woman at the home told them the suspect held a knife on her the previous night. The woman came out of the home and officers got her to come to them and get behind the ambulance for safety.
Rice and two other officers made entrance through one door while other officers covered the back door. Major Jeff Vaughn found the suspect lying on his bed. There was a loaded rifle in the bedroom but he was not armed with it when officers made contact with him. The rifle was unloaded for safety and the suspect was turned over to EMS.
The woman gave conflicting statement about what had happened and due to this, no warrants were issued for the man and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The woman was told about the temporary protection order (TPO).
•Deputy Carolyn Gibson was on patrol at the Bread Basket in Colbert when a woman approached her and identified herself, saying that her nephew and his wife are putting their three children in danger. She explained that the nephew’s wife and children’s mother had been involved in a wreck with a log truck that had killed the youngest child and seriously injured another child in the vehicle. She said the mother was prosecuted for the accident.
She also explained that her niece was a frequent user of methadone and drives with her children in the car. Gibson ran the niece’s information through GCIC (Georgia Crime Information Center) and saw nothing to prevent the woman from driving with her children in her car. The woman said her nephew is currently in jail for domestic violence with a set bond.
She said the mother is living on Hwy. 106 with the remaining two children and that she is concerned for their wellbeing. She went on to describe decrepit conditions in the home, including fleas and roaches and said that the floor is caving in, the power supply is in a dangerous state and water from the home drains underneath it.
She then provided a number for the mother’s aunt and said she would be willing to talk with Gibson as well about the children’s living conditions.
This woman told Gibson that she kept the children for two weeks and their mother called her to return them since they had to be back in school. She said when she took them home she found glass all over the floor, black stains on the carpet and mold in their bedroom. She said she could see the ground when looking at the drain in the bathtub.
She said she took pictures with her phone so she would have a record of the home’s condition.
She also said the oldest child expressed fear of losing her parents if she speaks up and feels as if she needs to be in the home to try to stop her parents from arguing when they are home together. The woman said there are several animals in the home as well. The case was turned over to code enforcement, along with the photos provided by the aunt.
•A man on First Street in Carlton said someone continues to harass him trying to obtain money from him for security software on his computer. He told Deputy Joshua Rice that he has been working with Deputy Mason Bennett on the issue, but that it has continued, even after he informed his bank. He said he is continuing to be harassed from phone calls from multiple numbers and that this all began with a person he spoke with who had a foreign accent. This person contacted him and told him his McAfee Security on his computer needed to be updated and it would cost him $99 through an international money transfer to a bank in Thailand. He said he did not ever recall purchasing the software in the first place.
He further stated that the subject was able to remote access his computer and that today when he got back from talking to his bank, he was locked out of his computer. He said the subject has called him 14 times that day and keeps saying he has all of his information (Facebook, Amazon, etc.). Rice told him not to send any money to anyone he does not know and to continue blocking the numbers on his phone. He also told him he would need to contact a computer store regarding his computer being hacked.
•Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to Adams Clarke Road last week regarding a possible rabid raccoon that was chasing cars. Brooks saw the raccoon chasing a car and then run into a yard. He noted that the raccoon did appear to be rabid and he put the animal down with his service revolver. A neighbor came over and told Brooks he would take care of burying the animal.
