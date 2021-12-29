A Comer woman was arrested last week for driving under the influence of drugs.
Elizabeth Luanne Dobson, 29, was also charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely, improper passing, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
Deputy Austin Shubert spotted her vehicle while on routine patrol about 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 traveling east on Hwy. 98 near Fortson Compton Road. Dobson’s red Honda Civic was following another vehicle extremely closely and passed it in a no-passing zone.
He made a traffic stop on the Honda after it pulled into a private drive. Shubert noted the smell of marijuana and that Dobson was nervous and unable to give satisfactory reasons as to why she had pulled into the driveway, which was not her home.
In another incident, two women on Irvin Kirk Road reported that they had been receiving threatening messages through Facebook messenger about going to the police regarding nude photos and videos they made together to sell to people online.
They said they recently sold to a person who requested a video through snapchat/cashapp. The finished product contained nude photos and a video of a shower scene, according to the report. Once the transaction was complete, one of the women began receiving the threatening messages. She then noticed a Facebook account that was made under her name and had some of the photos from the product online. She said she contacted Facebook and was told it was “within their guidelines.” Though the original photos were fully nude, the women said they were later switched to ones that had a circle blocking private areas on their bodies. They believe that one of their ex-boyfriends was responsible for the harassment and that he had also reported them to DFACS. One of the women stated that her younger sister (age 14) had received the photos/videos on Facebook. The responding officer spoke to the juvenile (with permission from her mother) who said she had accepted a friend request on Facebook and was sent the video via messenger and once she realized what it was, she deleted it.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A woman on Wrigley Court reported that her SUV had been egged twice over the past few days. She said other neighbors had also told her their vehicles had been egged recently.
•A woman went to the sheriff’s office on Christmas Day to report that she believes a family member hacked into her Google account. She said she believes this because she overheard him talking about her “nudes.” She said she wanted to talk to investigators about the incident further and would turn over her phone for evidence.
•A possible incidence of child molestation was reported in the county last week. The incident remains under investigation.
•Several dogs reportedly attacked goats in a field on Hwy. 191 last week. Two of the goats were killed and a third goat was injured. The case was turned over to animal control for follow up.
•A man was taken to the hospital by his stepmother after an altercation with his father on Dec. 26. Hospital personnel contacted the sheriff’s office. The man said his father hit him and choked him after accusing him of having relations with his stepmother (his father’s current wife).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.