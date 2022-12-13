A Comer woman faces burglary and other charges after an incident on Roy Woods Road Dec. 5.
April Denise Black, 49, Roy Woods Road, was charged with burglary, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass when Deputy Cody Swagger responded to a home on Roy Woods Road, Comer, where Black’s brother-in-law reported she had broken into his home.
Black reportedly lives in a camper on the property and used a screwdriver to gain entry into the home. The complainant said when he returned home from work, she was inside his home and she had rummaged through his belongings and was doing laundry. Black screamed and cursed at Deputy Swagger and continuously pulled away from him as he attempted to handcuff her, bringing about the obstruction charge.
In a separate incident, a person working on a home on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, reported hearing a woman being assaulted at a neighboring home. When Deputy Austin Shubert responded he advised he heard a female screaming and crying during a domestic dispute with her husband. Zachary Taylor Goss, 24, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, was charged with battery-Family Violence Act (FVA) and violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO).
Other arrests reported by the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Dustin Michael Dye, 33, McCarty Dodd Road, was charged with sexual battery on Sunday, Dec. 11 after a domestic incident on McCarty Dodd Road, Colbert.
•On Dec. 6, Jason Duane Ellis, 40, Old Wildcat Bridge Road, Royston, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway after he ran his truck into a ditch on Wildcat Bridge Road at Old Harrison School Road, Royston.
•Philip Blake Hill, 19, Fowler Street, Canon, was charged with loitering on Dec. 8, when he was seen squatting behind the air conditioning unites at Trinity Baptist Church, Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville. Hill was seen on camera footage at the church for several hours walking around and hitting the air conditioning units several times.
•Jennifer Shae Guest, 29, Clements Road, Comer, was charged with DUI – drugs, impeding traffic flow and windshield and windshield wipers violation when a traffic stop was conducted on her vehicle on Diamond Hill-Neese Road, Hull, due to a broken driver’s side headlight that was not illuminating.
•Megan Leighann Bond, 36, Ridgeway Drive, Danielsville, was charged Dec. 8 with theft by shoplifting at Dollar General, General Daniels Avenue, Danielsville, where she took a candy bar and exited the store without paying for it.
•Abraham Jonathan Hutchins, 50, Tuxedo Drive, Commerce, was charged Dec. 10 with DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and open container in a vehicle when Deputy Dorsey performed a traffic stop on his vehicle on Hwy. 98 at Jt Em Down Road, Danielsville.
•Logan James Doster, 17, Hull, was charged Dec. 10 with criminal trespass when Deputy Dorsey responded to a domestic dispute between a man and his son being in a physical altercation at a Hwy. 106 South residence in Hull, residence.
•Michael Stacy Durkes, 34, W.L. Williams Road, Commerce, was charged Dec. 11 with driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle on Jot Em Down Road at Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Daniel Luther Benson, 38, Forest Street, Jefferson, child molestation.
•Lane Christian Bullock, 28, Oak Circle, Hull, adult restraint seat belt law violation (18 years and older), driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Brent Lee Elrod, 37, Gaines Court, Athens, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony and theft by taking.
•Tammy Lynette Griffiths, 53, James Spring Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Shane Everett Knight, 46, Meadow Lane, Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol, littering highway and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jordan Terrell Lipscomb, 24, Atlanta Highway, Bogart, probation violation.
•Christopher Darryl Peltz, 34, Roper Road, Canon, failure to appear.
•David Thomas Roling, 28, New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Jennifer Marie Wallace, 48, Davids Home Church Road, Comer, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Donta McNeal, 31, Hemmingway Lane, Roswell, failure to appear.
•Megan Nichole Nicklow, 37, Bray Street, Athens, simple battery – FVA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.