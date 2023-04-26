A Commerce couple faces drug charges in Madison County.
The two were arrested when Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Tarpkins Road, Commerce, where a meth lab was reportedly located.
Clifford Daryl Dalton, 46, Tarpkins Road, Commerce, was charged with probation violation and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; and Stacy Joann Dalton, 31, Tarpkins Road, Commerce, faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Mandy Marie Bales, 39, West 1st Avenue, Colbert, was charged with battery and criminal trespass for her involvement in a domestic dispute with another female at a home on East Jones Chapel Road, Danielsville.
•Haley Rose Beaver, 25, Smithonia Road, Comer, hold for Barrow County.
•Rhonda Kay Brooks, 44, Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Selvin Ezequiel Caballero, 35, Lombardy Road, Athens, was picked up at the Clarke County Jail and charged with child molestation, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance after a close inventory was taken of his clothing and property as he entered the Madison County Jail.
•Billy Joe Flynn, 57, Donald Bridges Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Zachary Taylor Goss, 25, Hwy. 72 West, Hull, was charged April 17 with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) when MCSO officers responded to the Ingles parking lot, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where he had been in a domestic dispute with his wife.
•Kristen Anne Guest, 36, J.S. Williamson Court, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Judy Danielle Hornsby, 38, homeless, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or other felony and two counts of failure to appear.
•Terry Surrane Hughes, 56, Williams Street, Elberton, housed for Elbert County.
•Wayne Patrell Jackson, 37, Carriage Court, Athens, probation violation.
•Kimberly Kay Johnson, 24, Spring Valley Road, Athens, failure to appear.
•Steven Kyle Lewis, 32, Ansley Lane, Athens, aggravated battery and two counts of cruelty to children.
•Megan Nichole Nicklow, 37, Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, order to incarcerate.
•Luis Enrique Ramirez, 39, Greenwood Road, Hartwell, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older), driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, improper tag display and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Loretta Nicole Shields, 43, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, probation violation.
•Tyrique Quamane Walker, 27, Katie Lane, Commerce, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Brandon Lee White, 37, Deer Trigger Landing, Athens, was charged with battery – FVA and two counts of cruelty to children after the complainant reported he hit her daughter during a domestic dispute at a home on Water Lily Way, Hull..
•Chad Elliott Drake, 41, Willis Glenn Road, Hull, cruelty to children and battery – FVA.
•Nickolas Brandon Drake, 39, Hwy. 98 West, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Maggie Elizabeth Eavenson, 21, Bold Springs Church Road, Carnesville, was charged with DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway after she crashed her vehicle into a ditch at Market on Main, Hwy. 98 at Hwy. 106, Ila.
•Terry Winfred Jarrells, 62, Charlie Jackson Road, Winder, hold for Dawson County.
•Nathan Lamar Lord, 41, Hickory Hills Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Arickey Perez Norman, 46, Apt. C, Vine Circle, Athens, probation violation.
•Jorge Omar Ramirez-Hercules, 25, Hanover Place, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, expired vehicle tag or decal and vehicle or load dragged on highway.
•Emmanuel Santiago-Gonzalez, 37, Shamrock Way, Lawrenceville, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to yield when turning left.
•Ashley Michelle Syfrett, 28, Grady Drive, Hull, was charged with theft by shoplifting after taking more than $137 in merchandise from Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, without paying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.