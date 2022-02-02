A Commerce man was arrested following a chase last week.
David James Recker, 28, was charged with aggravated assault, brake lights and turn signals required, second-degree criminal damage to property, driving on the wrong side of the road, duty upon striking fixture, expired or no registration or title, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for stop sign, improper stopping, felony interference with government property, littering, no insurance, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, unsecure load and three counts of felony attempting to elude a police officer.
Deputy Mason Bennett was on patrol on Hwy. 29 South between Spratlin Mill Road and Diamond Hill Neese Road when he noticed a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup that appeared to be stopped in the road with its blinker on. Once he approached, the truck began to move and turned right onto Diamond Hill Neese Road traveling in the middle of the road, without a tag and with multiple items in the truck bed. Bennett attempted a traffic stop, but the truck sped away with the officer in pursuit. The chase continued for some time, with the driver going into oncoming lanes of travel and slamming on brakes in an apparent attempt to make the officer crash into him. Another vehicle had to run off the road to avoid a head-on collision.
Two other officers joined the chase and eventually the truck crashed after the driver (Recker) ran off the road, overcorrected and went down an embankment going in between a mobile home and a power pole, striking a storage building. Officers forcibly removed Recker from the crashed vehicle. He was examined by EMS but refused treatment. The truck hit the building with such force that items flew out of the truck bed. It was determined that Recker also had an active warrant out of Banks County. He was arrested and the truck was towed from the scene.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•The Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the family after a house fire on Mathis Road in Danielsville Jan. 28. The fire was reported to the county 911 office by a resident of the home at 3:22 p.m. Ila, Poca, Shiloh and Hull volunteer firefighters responded to the scene.
•A fire was reported Sunday at 10:06 p.m. in a private shop off Hwy. 98 behind Midway Farm Supply. Danielsville, Neese-Sanford, Poca, Ila and Hull firefighters responded to the blaze.
•County dispatchers received a call at 2:28 p.m., Jan. 29 of a roof fire around the chimney of a structure on Friendship Church Road. Danielsville and Ila volunteer fire departments responded.
•An abandoned vehicle riddled with bullet holes was found on Poss Road at Hwy. 98 last week. The caller said he did not feel safe checking on the vehicle due to its condition but feared someone might be inside.
The vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, had no tag and was had extensive damage to the driver’s side and the windshield from what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. No one was inside and it appeared that the vehicle had been dumped there and everything cleaned out of it. It appeared the damage may have been caused by a high velocity air gun.
•Members attending a recreational department meeting of parents and coaches held at Ila Elementary School last week reported threats and cursing when a disgruntled attendee began to argue, then returned with her father and another man who allegedly made one of the coaches feel as if he might be attacked. Some of the incident was caught on camera but the unknown male and the woman left before officers arrived.
•A woman on Shoal Creek Road reported that her cat had been attacked by two black labs and two yellow labs that constantly enter her yard from her neighbor’s yard trying to get to the cat, which she says usually stays inside but does to out into the yard occasionally. She said she has attempted to talk with her neighbor about the dogs but all that is said it that it is accidental that the dogs get out. She said the dogs were aggressive towards her and her husband when they attempted to help her cat the day before and that on this day they grabbed the cat and viciously injured it. She took the cat to a local vet where it received pain meds and treatment for multiple injuries, costing over $300. She said she is also worried about the dogs’ vaccination status and her cat was re-vaccinated as a safety measure due to this. She requested that animal control speak with her neighbor about their dogs.
•Sgt. Mark Goodson met with a complainant at Madison County High School regarding threats being made to him and his fiancé. The man told him that he and his fiancé have been living with his dad on Mt. Zion Road for about a month and that his father became angry with him that day and accused him of stealing, no paying rent or for groceries, beating women and trespassing. The man said his father is a violent criminal that has been arrested on violent felony charges in the past and has numerous weapons in his house which have been obtained illegally.
He said during the argument, his father told him that he was kicking him out of the house and grabbed shotgun and began “racking” the weapon to load ammunition. He said he was also receiving threatening text messages from his father, saying he was going to “roll him.” He said he and his fiancé had left his father’s residence to stay somewhere safe. They were explained the Temporary Protection Order process.
•A woman met with an officer at the courthouse square to report that she had just seen a white male and female in a silver Dodge Neon take a package off her neighbor’s porch on Hwy. 29 South. She said she confronted the man after she saw him put it in his car and he told her he was delivering for Walmart and the package had been delivered to the wrong address. She said the man was rough looking and showed the officer a picture of the car. The officer immediately recognized the vehicle as a car he had just seen in the area and knew the name of the driver, who has been charged with other incidents of theft. He then showed her a booking photo of the suspect, which she identified as the man she saw take the package. The homeowner did confirm that the package had been stolen. Warrants for the theft were to be taken.
•A suicide attempt by prescription drug overdose was reported last week.
•Someone on Veteran’s Drive reported that a minor there received explicit messages on social media.
