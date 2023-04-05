A Commerce man faces charges in Madison County after he was involved in a physical domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a home on Hwy. 98 West, Commerce.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Gavin Austin Gresham, 22, Hwy. 98 West, Commerce, with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal trespass – FVA following the incident on Saturday, April 1.
Gresham’s girlfriend reported ongoing domestic problems between them. She said on April 1 they started arguing and it became heated. She said she went inside the residence and held the front door closed and Gresham kicked the door in and knocked her onto the bed. She stated when tried to retreat to another room he shoved her to the floor, leaving scratches on her arms.
The complainant stated she ran outside and got into her sister’s vehicle and Gresham jumped on the hood and punched the windshield then hit the windshield with his cell phone causing the windshield to break.
She said when she called 911 Gresham ran off into the woods.
The complainant’s sister stated she wanted to prosecute Gresham for breaking her windshield and damaging her side mirror and putting dents in the side of the vehicle.
Later on Saturday, a call was received about a domestic dispute on Hwy. 98 where a woman was reportedly driving down the road with the male on top of the vehicle. The same two individuals were involved.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Rodriguez Antonio Bush, Madison Street, Comer, probation violation.
•Jimmy Ray Cowart, 57, Sweet Gum Alley, Hull, littering and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Pansy Marie Cowart, 47, North Main Street, Danielsville, adult restraint law seat belt violation (18 years and older), possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Ashley Favors, 21, no address listed, aggravated assault.
•Jason Michael Folger, 45, Fowler Freeman Road, Danielsville, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Brandon Lee Fowler, 37, Gillespie Drive, Hull, probation violation.
•Keith Mitchell Justice, 33, River Road, Flowery Branch, probation violation.
•Kevin Hugh Massey, 49, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, disorderly conduct.
•Levi Jackson Sears, 21, Hope Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Curtis Lee Shuler, 50, North Main Street, Danielsville, adult restraint law seat belt violation (18 years and older), driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tires violation.
•Tiffany Ann Zellner, 41 Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, probation violation.
•Nykierra Eberhart, 24, Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, was charged with aggravated assault after she was involved in a physical domestic dispute with a male about the dishes at a home on McCannon Morris Road, Hull.
•Amir Hasani-Kalif Edmondson, 26, Whitby Drive, Douglasville, theft by taking.
•Willis V. Harper, 59, Bethany Church Road, Monroe, hold for Walton County.
•Alejandro Ramires Castillo, 40, Gough Street, Baltimore, Maryland, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Brandon Michael Rehberg, 31, Lexington Heights, Athens, failure to appear.
•Dominic Durand Reid, 34, Rolling Oaks Lane, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Bartolo Teran-Salazar, 17, Belhaven Lane, Hull, DUI – alcohol and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Tonya Tittle, 42, Kristen Court, Colbert, was charged with theft of lost/mislaid property after she picked up a wallet that a man had dropped at MedLink, Charlie Morris Road, Danielsville. The wallet was later located where Tittle disposed of it and part of the cash was returned by Tittle.
