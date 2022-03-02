A Commerce man was arrested for child molestation last week.
Danny Lee Bradley, 50, was charged with two counts of child molestation. According to Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn, there was a disclosure made by the female victim at the Harmony House, which provided enough for probable cause for a warrant. He said the crimes potentially happened a couple of years ago and that the perpetrator and victim lived in the same household at that time.
