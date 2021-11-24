A Commerce man was arrested last week after several incidents were reported involving him during the week.
Troy Lee Wood, 41, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple assault family violence and second-degree criminal damage to property.
In the first incident, a man on Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road reported that Wood and the caller’s girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute and that he had heard Wood choking the woman. The woman said she and Wood had argued when she refused to go to an unknown location with him and that he squeezed the lower part of her face and then left. She said they had been in an off and on relationship for years but that Wood was not living with her at that time. She also told officers Wood has been using methamphetamine for “the past few weeks.”
While on this call, officers were informed that Wood had an active warrant for simple assault family violence. They began to check Wood’s known hangouts and found his truck parked beside a chicken house on Rogers Church Road at the edge of a field. Wood was found inside the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.
Later in the week, on Nov. 18, the woman’s current boyfriend called 911 again to report that Wood had been “cutting donuts” in the front yard of his home because he is upset that he (the caller) and the woman are in a relationship. The couple said Wood has been driving back and forth past the residence before he came into the yard. The responding officer was also shown security footage of Wood’s truck in the front yard.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Multiple gunshots were reportedly fired from an unknown vehicle at a residence as it drove by on Woodale Street on Saturday, Nov. 20. On scene investigation revealed that there were at least two separate shooters firing from a moving vehicle, with shots directed toward the occupied residence. The residence had six occupants inside at the time the shots were fired. One of the discharged rounds penetrated the exterior wall of the residence, into a bedroom, causing damage to property that endangered life, according to the report. Two other discharged rounds struck vehicles that were parked in the front yard causing damage to the vehicles. Madison County Criminal Investigator Sam Beard responded to the scene for follow up investigation of the incident. There were no known suspects at the time of report.
•A passenger was transported to a local hospital for next and wrist injuries after a vehicle overturned on Bullock Mill Road at 7:23 p.m., Nov. 19.
•A possible rabid cat was reported on Lakeview Drive last week. A woman there reported that she had been bitten by a feral cat she had trapped to treat for its injuries. She told the responding officer that she rescues various types of animals and knew the cat to be feral, but that about a week prior it had been attacked by some other animal so she had trapped it to nurse it back to health. She noticed on Nov. 15 that the cat began to show neurological symptoms related to rabies. On Nov. 16, the cat took a turn for the worst and attacked the woman. The deputy noted she had puncture wounds on a hand. The deputy observed the cat in the crate and noted it did appear to be rabid. The cat was taken to the animal shelter for euthanization and the animal’s head was sent by the health department for testing. The woman was instructed to begin treatment due to her exposure to the animal.
•Numerous vehicle accidents involving deer were reported around the county last week.
•A juvenile suicide attempt by medication was reported in the county last week.
•A man on Hwy. 98 reported that five teenage males came to his home about 11:30 p.m., revved their car up multiple times then pulled into the next driveway. He said the teenager then began throwing drink cans at his residence. He said his son had multiple messages from a boy he knows stating “they” were going to beat him up. He said the boy is believed to live in Commerce. The man said he also found his mailbox lying in the ditch.
•A woman on Morrison Lane reported that her SUV was stolen from her front yard on Nov. 17. While on scene with the woman, the responding officer determined that a state trooper had attempted to stop the vehicle on Hwy. 72, losing sight of it when it turned onto Jack Sharp Road. The vehicle was later found on John Sharp Road.
•Several drug overdoses were reported around the county last week.
•A cow that had been running at large reportedly since Nov. 3 was captured in a gated driveway on Hudson River Church Road after multiple attempts to capture the animal by the owner and others since its escape. Two men on horseback were eventually able to rope it though it damaged a vehicle while running from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.