A Commerce man was killed in an early-morning, single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 191 Nov. 17.
Anthony Eric Adams, 32, died in an accident on Hwy. 191 between Wildcat Bridge Road and House Holloway Road. According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Adams was traveling north in a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse in a curve when he lost control, the vehicle overturned and he was ejected. Another motorist discovered the accident at 12:42 a.m.
