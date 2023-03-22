A Commerce man reported receiving a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg around midnight March 14.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Dorsey responded to a home on Red Hill Road, Commerce, where a 30-year-old man stated he was in his vehicle cleaning his gun when the gun went off and shot him in the upper thigh area on his left leg.

