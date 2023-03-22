A Commerce man reported receiving a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg around midnight March 14.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Dorsey responded to a home on Red Hill Road, Commerce, where a 30-year-old man stated he was in his vehicle cleaning his gun when the gun went off and shot him in the upper thigh area on his left leg.
Madison County EMS arrived and took over the care of the man. The incident is under further investigation.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A man was found unconscious inside a U-Haul truck parked on Hwy. 29 South at the crossing of Moons Grove Church Road, Danielsville. When the man woke up he stated he had a seizure and he had several more while waiting for Madison County EMS to arrive. He was transported by EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
•A Madison County deputy was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with minor injuries following a wreck at 6:22 p.m., March 19 on Bishop Carey Road and Providence Church Road.
•A woman on Bud Freeman Road, Danielsville, reported a domestic dispute with one of her sons on March 13. She said her son attacked her, threw her cell phone on the ground, breaking it, and attempted to choke her by grabbing her around the throat.
•An unoccupied vehicle parked partially in the roadway on Hudson River Church Road near Wesley Chapel Road in Danielsville was towed March 14.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported at Chevron Food Mart on Old Danielsville Road in Athens. The manager stated a male stole a “lotto” ticket while she had her back turned adjusting the thermostat. She also advised the man attempted to cash a fake “lotto” ticket and she made him leave the store.
•A woman on Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, reported March 14 her nephew was in possession of a handgun by persons under age 18 and was on probation. She stated he was seen on Instagram with a handgun in his pocket. Another aunt reportedly checked his room and located a loaded Glock 19 with three rounds of 9mm in a red school backpack. The juvenile told them he was given the weapon to sell and then he left the residence before an officer arrived.
•A wreck with injuries was reported on New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, where a Ford Expedition with heavy front-end damage was located off the roadway against a tree. A person at the scene stated the driver left the scene through the field when he heard sirens approaching. The male driver was later located and taken into custody.
•A man on Hwy. 191, Comer, reported his vehicle had been damaged while parked at Ingle’s on Hwy. 29.
•A woman on Mathis Road in Danielsville requested an officer respond to her home due to a package being delivered that did not belong to her.
•Simple battery during a domestic dispute that turned physical was reported at a home on Hwy. 72 East, Carlton.
•A woman on Crabapple Hollow Road in Hull reported a trespassing incident on March 15.
•On March 15 Madison County dispatch received a call about two cars racing on Shady Lane at Northwood Circle, Colbert. When the officer turned on Shady Lane he came upon one of the listed vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway with all its windows broken out. The vehicle was towed and a search for the female vehicle owner was conducted but she was not located.
•A man traveling on Hwy. 106 South, Hull, reported striking a deer with his vehicle causing functional damage to his truck.
•Criminal damage to property was reported on Griffith Road at Hwy. 106 South in Hull where a vehicle was located in the ditch and the windows were broken out, the front driver’s side bumper and quarter panel were damage and papers were scattered on the passenger side in the grass. The vehicle, possibly stolen out of Clarke County, was towed from the scene.
•A burglary was reported on Martin Griffeth Road, Hull, on March 16.
•A woman from a Diamond Hill-Neese Road residence in Colbert went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, to report a domestic dispute with her husband that had already occurred. She stated she was afraid of her husband who threatens her and is mentally abusive towards her.
•A man met an officer at the Bread Basket, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, and reported as he was traveling on Hwy. 172 South a vehicle traveling in front of him struck a rock that then struck the windshield of his vehicle causing damage.
•A complainant on Jot-Em Down Road in Danielsville visited the sheriff’s office to report a theft by taking incident.
•Theft by taking was reported on Northwood Circle, Colbert. A woman reported another female stole several items out of her vehicle that had belonged to her late father. The female complainant stated a physical altercation occurred between the two women and the other female followed her in her vehicle at a high rate of speed.
•A woman on Evans Drive, Danielsville, reported a skunk was attacking dogs. Due to the possibility of the skunk possibly having rabies the office dispatched the skunk.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and unruly juvenile was reported at a Hudson River Church Road residence in Danielsville where a physical domestic dispute involving a woman, two juveniles and the mother of the two juveniles was reported.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Bud Freeman Road, Royston, where a woman reported two poles and cable were put up blocking the driveway and someone pulled both poles out of the ground and left them and the cable lying in the driveway.
•A man on Transco Road in Comer reported his residence had been damaged. He had a window screen that was damaged and he thought someone might have been trying to get into the residence.
•A man on Page Road, Danielsville, reported a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend. He stated when he pushed his girlfriend off him she fell to the floor and then she pointed a gun at him and called 911 and told them he had attacked her.
•Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass were reported March 18 at a home on Louis Drive in Hull, where a man reported multiple teenagers were on his property and they were trying to fight his sister’s teenage granddaughter.
•A man on Charles Hart Road in Colbert reported a burglary at his home. He stated his wife, whom he will soon be divorcing, broke into the residence and took one of their dogs and approximately $1,000 to $1,200 in cash.
•Trespassing was reported at a Woodale Street residence in Hull where a car with a male inside was sitting in the driveway.
•A man on Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, reported a theft by taking incident where an antique chainsaw, a tote of women’s clothing, an amp box for a vehicle sound system, and an end table were missing. The complainant advised he believed a homeless man he had allowed to shower at his home was responsible for the theft. He also stated he gave the man a revolver to clean and return and the man had not returned it.
•A woman reported criminal damage to property and burglary at a home on Linda Street in Colbert. The complainant, a real estate broker, reported the home had been broken into and damaged. A neighbor reported her son identified three boys ages 15 and 16 that were seen in the area of the damaged home. She stated the three boys on bicycles had caused an issue at her residence earlier when they tried to instigate a fight with her teenage son and law enforcement was called.
•On March 20 officers responded to a home in Hull where a man sitting in a car in the driveway was barely breathing, possibly due to an overdose.
