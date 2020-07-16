A Commerce teenager was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 98 in Madison County Wednesday.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, Evan Michael Davis, 17, died when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Suburban at Hwy. 98 and Patton Lane west of Ila at approximately 11:55 a.m. July 15.
Emma Davis, 17, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident.
According to the GSP report, Davis was traveling east on Hwy. 98 when he lost control of his vehicle, which traveled down an embankment and overturned, striking a downed tree.
Davis was a student at Commerce High School and a member of the varsity baseball team.
