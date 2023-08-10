On Monday, July 31, around 9:55 a.m. the Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at the unoccupied Nail Spa on General Daniel Avenue North.
The fire department found the fire to be self-extinguished upon their arrival. The brick building sustained fire damage to the right rear corner of the business. The entire building sustained smoke and heat damage from the fire.
The fire is currently under investigation by the MCSO and the Danielsville VFD.
There was also an unrelated structure fire reported at a house on Woodland Drive, Danielsville, on Aug. 1 around 1:28 p.m.
Ila, Shiloh, Danielsville and Neese-Sanford VFD’s responded to the scene with EMS and MCSO after a lawn mower caught on fire, catching the rest of the house on fire.
Every resident was outside the home prior to the respondents’ arrival. American Red Cross was contacted.
Other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•A woman on North Seventh Street, Carlton, reported that her daughter was bitten and scratched by an injured cat she got out from under the porch to take to the vet. The complainant stated she was also bitten when she tried to help her daughter and her grandson had killed the cat.
•A man was transported by Madison County EMS from a home on McCannon Morris Road, Colbert, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment for a possible overdose in a suicide attempt.
•A woman on Rocky Branch Hollow Road, Nicholson, reported two unknown persons on her property, but the responding officer advised he did not see anyone on her property.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce, where a woman reported that her husband had forced his way into the residence and had pushed her out of the way to get in.
•Simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and theft by taking was reported at a home on Neese Lane, Hull, where a 14-year-old female juvenile took her grandmother’s van and “jumped” on her mother.
•Some citizens on Cliff Griffith Road, Danielsville, reported that a wanted male subject had left some bags and possible weapons on the side of the roadway.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported at a home on Waggoners Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Theft by taking was reported on Neese-Commerce Road, Danielsville, where a man reported that his broken-down lawnmower left on the side of the road in front of his residence had been stolen.
•A woman who left her car with a flat tire parked at Neese Grocery, Hwy. 106 South, Danielsville, reported that another vehicle backed into her car, causing damage, and then left the scene.
•A deceased person was found at a home on Miller McElreath Road, Danielsville.
•Aggravated assault was reported at a home on Cliff Griffith Road, Danielsville.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Hwy. 281, Danielsville.
•A man with an extensive history of medical issues was found unresponsive at a home on Wilkes Street, Ila.
•A female reportedly attempted suicide at a home on Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville.
•Cruelty to children was reported at a home on Ivywood Drive, Hull, where a female juvenile had reportedly been locked out of the residence the night before.
•Theft by taking was reported at a residence on Blackberry Lane, Danielsville, where a man reported that his nephew used Cash App to send himself $50 without the complainant’s authorization.
•Theft of lost or mislaid property was reported at Ingles, Hwy. 29, Hull, where a man reported his wallet missing and he believed he left it at the gas pumps.
•A female reportedly attempted suicide at a home on East 5th Street, Colbert.
•Theft by shoplifting was reported at Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull, where a female with a buggy full of items scanned some of the items, but not all of them and then left the store.
•A woman on Elm Road, Carlton, reported that a man on a dirt bike stopped in the road and shot at her dog that was injured and ran off.
•Affray was reported at a home on Farm Road, Colbert, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•A smash and grab burglary was reported at the Chevron gas station on SR 72, Hull.
•A runaway 14-year-old male juvenile was reported at a home on Arnold Park Drive, Comer.
•Recovered stolen property was reported where a John Deer excavator reported stolen out of Peachtree City was located at a home on Diamond Hill-Colbert Road, Colbert.
•Simple battery was reported by a man who came to Diamond Hill Grocery to report he gave a female friend a ride to a home on Jones Mathews Road, Hull, where another man threw a large rock at him.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, where the owner of a cleaning business reported that she believed an employee she had confronted about smoking marijuana on the job was responsible for a broken windshield on a vehicle at their home.
•Disorderly conduct was reported on Northwood Circle, Colbert, where the complainant reported that his neighbors were in an argument and it had possibly been physical.
•An unattended death was reported on Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville.
•A woman on Sorrow Patterson Road, Colbert, reported that a 2-year-old male child, dressed only in a diaper, was at the complainant’s house and she didn’t know who the child’s parents were, or where the child lived. She stated the same thing had occurred the day before.
•Improper stopping on the roadway was reported on Piedmont Park Drive, Hull, where a man reported a suspicious van, with a male and female inside, parked in front of his residence.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, where a rock had been thrown through a window.
•Obstruction of officers, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense and failure to stop at a stop sign was reported on Nowhere Road at Neese-Commerce Road, Danielsville, where a traffic stop was attempted on a motorcycle driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.