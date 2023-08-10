On Monday, July 31, around 9:55 a.m. the Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at the unoccupied Nail Spa on General Daniel Avenue North.

The fire department found the fire to be self-extinguished upon their arrival. The brick building sustained fire damage to the right rear corner of the business. The entire building sustained smoke and heat damage from the fire.

