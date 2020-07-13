Madison County volunteer fire departments are looking for volunteers to become qualified firefighters.
Madison County does not have any paid firefighters, and communities in the county rely on citizens to volunteer to help each other during emergencies, home or business fires, automobile accidents, and natural disasters, like winter storms or hurricanes.
“When you volunteer to become a firefighter, you serve and protect your family, your friends and your neighbors, while saving our Madison County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year,” VFD leaders said.
They noted that is not your average volunteer opportunity because during and after training you must attend up to 8 hours of training a month, and when available, you respond to emergency — fire calls at all hours, day or night and any weather conditions.
“These are physically challenging and sometime dangerous jobs, but the rewards of service to others in the community, outweigh the risks and time commitments,” VFD leaders said.
A firefighter must be able to pass a physical, a background check, a firefighter agility test, and complete over 100 hours of training in the first 18 months of service to become a state registered volunteer firefighter. There are also opportunities to become support volunteer firefighters that require only 40 hours of training.
So, if you have the desire to help others, don't mind working hard to serve your community and potentially earn a pension, contact the chief at one of the 11 volunteer fire departments around the county,” VFD leaders said.
