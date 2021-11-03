Two people were arrested last week on numerous drug charges after an officer there on another matter recognized them going into a Hull business.
Cassidy Danielle Vengrin, 26, of Athens, was charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, drugs no in original container, drugs not in original container, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts), possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crime, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Marcus Lyle Hathcock, 35, also of Athens, was charged with drugs no in original container, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (two counts), possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crime, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence.
Detective Steven Kimbel determined from 911 that Hathcock had an active warrant out of Jackson County. The officer confronted Hathcock inside the business. After he was handcuffed, Vengrin, who was playing a poker machine, reached into Hathcock’s pocket saying she was looking for his ID but the officer saw her shield something from his view and place it in her vest pocket.
Vengrin argued with the officer about what she had taken out of his pocket and both she and Hathcock began to both resist Kimbel. He was eventually able to determine it was a small caliber handgun in her vest and he began to struggle with both Vengrin and Hatchock, almost falling several times. Two bystanders reportedly refused to assist when Kimbel asked for help but the store clerk, when asked by the officer, did call 911.
A moment later the officer managed to wrestle the firearm from Vengrin’s pocket and place it in his own pocket while still holding onto both subjects.
About the same time, retired Clarke County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Dove came and assisted as he had heard the yelling going on from another part of the business. Dove asked what he needed me to do and Kimbel asked him to hold onto Vengrin while he searched Hathcock for any other weapons. No other weapons were found. Vengrin was also handcuffed and arrested.
After things calmed down Hathcock was found to have a small metal canister on a keychain necklace around his neck with possible cocaine inside.
Hathcock was determined to have a fourth amendment waiver due to his probation and his vehicle was searched where multiple other drugs and contraband were located. The vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s impound lot.
The couple is also being investigated for allegedly stealing a wallet from a fellow poker machine player the day before this incident.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A woman with active warrants against her fled the Quik Pic/Valero station on Hwy. 72 after Deputy Mason Bennett and Sheriff Michael Moore after someone reported the woman was behind the building and dressed in all black. The witness said the woman had damaged her vehicle a while back and had not been arrested on the charges.
The officers found her sitting in a gray Nissan behind the store. As they approached, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and then in drive and accelerated toward the officers, who were able to move out of her way.
Bennett ran to his patrol car and pursued her but she refused to stop, reaching speeds of over 100 mph and forcing a vehicle off the road forcing it to hit the median. By the time the Nissan reached Clarke County and the Georgia State Patrol was contacted, the woman had forced multiple people off the roadway and showed no regard for safety or human life, Bennett noted.
The vehicle was determined to belong to rental company out of Florida. The vehicle stopped after almost losing control on Exit 8 at Lexington Road but the driver drove forward over the median onto Lexington Road even as Bennett parked and got out of his patrol car in front of her and pointed his service weapon at her, ordering her to step out of the vehicle. Bennett continued to pursue the woman down Lexington Road before making several turns off of the road. The sheriff gave permission for Bennett to use the PIT maneuver, but he decided due to traffic and weather conditions to hold off. The vehicle made its way back onto Lexington Road as Bennett continued to follow. Due to heavy traffic, the chase was called off at that point. The driver was positively identified and additional warrants have been issued.
•Shoplifting was reported at CVS. The suspect was an unknown female.
•Several mental health calls were implemented around the county last week with individuals being taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
•A man was taken to the hospital after an officer found him unresponsive at the gas pumps of the Quick Pick on Hwy. 72. Once conscious, the man told responders he did not know what type of pills he had snorted. His vehicle was towed.
•Shoplifting was reported at Ingles.
•An ATV was stolen from the front yard of a home on Kirk Langford Road last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.