A man and woman were arrested after an altercation at a Colbert Danielsville Road residence Oct. 4.
Brooke Alexandria Shaw, 48, Danielsville, and James Scott Strickland, 57, Danielsville, were charged with battery.
Arresting officer Tracy Rucker reported that Strickland said Shaw “went crazy and began to hit him with his walking stick and his grandmother’s china.” Strickland’s left thumb was cut and bleeding.
Rucker found Shaw on the bedroom floor crying. She said the previous night Strickland burst into her bedroom and jumped on her back. She said he grabbed her by the throat. Shaw said he held her hostage by taking her cell phone and house phone.
Rucker said after speaking with both parties, it was evident they both put hands on each other that caused visible marks. They were both cuffed and transported to the Madison County Jail.
In another incident, Austin Richard Jones, 24, Danielsville, was charged with simple battery — family violence after allegedly hitting his roommate several times with a broom in the front of his right leg.
Other arrests reported by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently include:
•Cameron Monteir Bannister, 22, Albany, probation violation.
•Brandon Wayne Booth, 27, Elberton, probation violation.
•Richard Gunner Brown, 25, Washington, disorderly conduct, loitering and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Bernard Wendell Cooper, 54, Colbert, two counts of probation violation.
•Brenton Troy Cowart, 31, Danielsville, theft by taking.
•Marcus Rashaad Ellis, 31, Athens, burglary.
•Steven Ray Hamby, 22, Danielsville, probation violation.
•La’Darrius James Howard, 19, Athens, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and probation violation.
•Caitlyn Rebecca Loggins, 30, Jasper, probation violation.
•Keith Allen McCannon, 39, Winterville, probation violation.
•Butch Lee Towe, 30, Lexington, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Joseph Cole Allen, 20, Commerce, driving without a license, exhaust system violation, weaving over roadway, failure to obey stop sign, fleeing or attempting to eleude a police officer, failure to objey traffic-control devices and traffic regulations, signal violation, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jesse Lee Brown, 28, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Grace Beatrice Davis, 47, Elberton, driving under the influence of alcohol, weaving over roadway and open container violation.
•Quyuum Deshun Davis, 41, Atlanta, driving without a license and speeding.
•Angelo Dontee’ Waller, 37, Danielsville, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
•Tatianna Wilbon, 18, Comer, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•John Darrel Wilson, 20, Danielsville, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
