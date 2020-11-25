A couple in a mobile home park on Stone Ridge Drive were arrested last week after officers were called multiple times to the home for domestic incidents.
Eddie Martin Cowan, 41, and Rachel Lynn Cowan, 43, both of Colbert, were charged with one count each of maintaining a disorderly house.
Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to the home regarding a third party call reporting that the occupants of a mobile home were screaming at each other. There were two calls at this location for the same allegations by neighbors within the mobile home park within an approximately 49 minutes of each other, according to the report. As a result of the investigation, it was learned there had been five domestic incidents involving the Cowans at this address since Sept. 15 of this year.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Kimberly Juanita Bales, 27, Nicholson, failure to appear.
•John Greg Duncan, 55, Royston, aggravated assault and simple battery family violence.
•Adam Brian Fleeman, 35, Decoya, probation violation.
•Jacob Steven Fleeman, 33, Toccoa, two counts of probation violation.
•Billy Joe Flynn, 54, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Joshua Nathaniel Lee Hattaway, 21, Commerce, criminal trespass family violence, driving without a valid license, expired vehicle tag or decal, possession and use of drug-related objects and theft by receiving stolen property (felony).
•Rodney Clay Johnson, 55, Arnoldsville, owing, operating or conducting a chop shop, possession of methamphetamine, probation hold, felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•James Edward, Lawson, 55, Austelle, probation violation.
•Edward Stefan Mims, 23, Athens, probation violation.
•Angela Michelle Myers, 37, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Christopher Eugene Nixon, 23, Hull, fourth-degree forgery.
•Norman Christopher Pascoe, 41, Danielsville, probation violation. (Danielsville PD) No bond.
•Chad Matthew Peeples, 35, Royston, simple battery family violence. No bond.
•Eula Nicole Perez-Franquez, 24, Winterville, driving with no license on person, DUI/alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal and speeding.
•Dillon Lamar Scott, 25, Colbert, probation violation.
•James Russell Stewart, III, 26, Winterville, exploit/inflict/ pain to/deprive essential services to disable person, elderly person, public indecency and stalking. (Comer PD) No bond.
•Lisa Meleia Westbrook, 61, Danielsville, probation violation, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane. No bond.
•Morris Benjamin Bullock, 48, Hull, criminal attempt to commit a felony and false report of a crime.
•Josealberto Calixto-Alvares, 27, Royston, driving without a valid license, failure to drive within a single lane and too fast for conditions.
•Fred Darryl Foster, 37, Comer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and public drunkenness.
•Eric Hamilton Gillespie, 34, Colbert, DUI/drugs, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing in a no passing zone, no insurance, reckless driving, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Matthew Thomas Gregory, 35, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Brian Joseph Hockhalter, 37, Hull, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•April Knight, 20, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Gregory Keegan MacMullan, 23, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Taylor Ray McDaniel, 17, Athens, distracted driving, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Deonta Marshod Parks, 28, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jarlon James Phillip, 28, Norcross, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Rey David Pineda Vazquez, 24, Guntersville, AL, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Vincent Michael Snyder, 26, Bowen, failure to appear.
•Justin Jared Watson, 30, Maysville, battery FVA, false imprisonment, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, reckless conduct, felony terroristic threats and acts and violation of a family violence order.
