A Crawford man was arrested recently after someone reported him banging on their Lakeview Circle door.
Feandre Lamar Loggins, 27, was charged with pedestrian under the influence and criminal trespass.
Deputy William Townsend was dispatched to the area and while on the way, dispatch informed him that the man had broken into the house. He arrived to find two men on the front porch, one was determined to be the homeowner and victim and the other was Loggins.
Loggins told Townsend that “people were trying to kill him and that he had come from a couple of houses down the road.”
Townsend noted that Loggins was “freaking out,” having mood swings, hallucinating and breathing very heavily. Townsend put him in the backseat of his patrol car and asked him if he had used any drugs. He reportedly replied that “he only smokes a lot of weed and had been drinking alcohol.” Loggins said that there might have been something laced in the alcohol. Townsend noted that it appeared to him as if Loggins had been using methamphetamine.
The victim told Sgt. Jason Gaddy that after hearing knocking on the door he could hear a man (Loggins) saying that someone was trying to kill him. He said he opened the door and Loggins almost fell inside, then ran down the hallway to his granddaughter’s bedroom and jumped in bed with her. He said he got him and brought him back out onto the porch.
After leaving the victim’s home, Townsend went to a nearby address where Loggins had been staying. The homeowner said that Loggins had arrived there the night before and that he knew he had been smoking marijuana and drinking all night but didn’t know about any other drugs. He said no one else had been there with them and that no one had tried to kill Loggins.
In another arrest, Migal Antonio Hull, 26, of Comer, was charged with marijuana possession less than an ounce, unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 with the intention to harass and unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance, drugs, gun or dangerous substance.
Animal Control Officer Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to Hwy. 72 West near Comer Housing Authority regarding a complaint that dogs were running loose in the area and that they wanted someone to talk to the owners about the dogs.
Prior to anyone arriving on scene, 911 told him that the caller (Hull) had called back two times, was yelling and screaming and cursing the dispatcher for the slow response time of the responding officer. Sgt. Jason Gaddy was on regular patrol and overheard the radio traffic. Gaddy called dispatch via the nonemergency line and asked to listen to the 911 recordings to see just what Hull was saying on the calls.
During those calls, Gaddy overheard Hull becoming increasingly angry with the dispatcher about the length of time it was taking for someone to show up to handle the situation. During the conversation, he was yelling at the dispatcher and he was asked to stop yelling so they could talk with him. He became more agitated and continued yelling and screaming and at one point was so loud and fast that his words were inaudible, according to the report.
Bennett was already on scene when Gaddy arrived and had detained Hull at Gaddy’s request.
Hull apologized for getting loud with the dispatcher and admitted to the conduct Gaddy overheard.
Gaddy explained that the county was large and that since Comer did not have any police personnel on duty at that time of night, the sheriff’s office was handling all calls and deputies were not always near Comer.
Hull continued saying that he was scared of the dogs and that he was only calling 911 for that reason.
Gaddy found that the dogs in question were located away from where they were and that they were barking, but not being aggressive or making any attempts to come near them.
Gaddy also noted that he had not heard any dogs barking in the background during the three 911 calls he had listened to.
During intake at the jail, Hull was found to have a small amount of marijuana in his possession.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Ashley Elise Maddox, 33, of Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession and use of drug related objects.
Deputy Gabe Dalton conducted a traffic stop on Transco Road for failure to maintain lane. Maddox was found to possess a quantity of heroin and drug-related paraphernalia.
•Monica Arellano-Espinosa, 38, of Colbert, was charged with driving without a valid license and failure to obey a stop sign after Sgt. Jason Gaddy observed her fail to stop her blue minivan at a stop sign on Jack Sharp Road.
When Gaddy pulled her over she handed him a Mexico passport and said she did not have a Georgia driver’s license. She said she had been living in America for 19 years. She was arrested and a licensed driver was called to pick up her van.
•Shanqurius Cherkita Dubose, 30, Athens, probation violation.
•Eric Ray Fowler, 41, homeless, probation violation.
•Adriane Leanne Gordy, 25, Danielsville, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.
•Richard Lee Gositt, 33, Elberton, probation violation.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, 17, Danielsville, probation violation and felony theft by taking.
•Dammeon Ja Mar Howard, 38, Athens, battery.
•Elizabeth Suzanne Jordan, 39, Winterville, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•William Franklin Kenney, 24, Comer, probation violation.
•Roy Dale Kirk, 53, Winterville, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Gary Matthew Roberts, 31, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Eric Thomas Simmons, 38, Martin, probation violation.
•Stephanie Karen Waite, 22, Canon, probation violation.
•Tykeria Diaja Barnett, 18, Comer, adult restraint law seat belt violation, driving without a valid license and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Ashly Marie Byerly, 29, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Heather Elaine Karhoff, 41, Ila, three counts of felony theft by taking.
•Rolando Martinez-Sagastume, 45, Athens, driving without headlights when required, driving without a valid license and failure to dim headlights.
•Yvonne Alayne Massey, 38, Jefferson, six counts of felony theft by taking.
•Terrell Audrey O’Kelley, 56, Maysville, marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Tobias Rashad Wade, 28, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Fredic Lamont Sims, 46, Colbert, DUI/alcohol and tag light illumination required.
