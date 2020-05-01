A Crawford man who pulled a knife on an Athens transit bus driver and a store clerk on February 19 in Madison County was recently sentenced to 20 years in jail in Madison County Superior Court.
Edward Lee Wessinger, 42, pled guilty and was sentenced by Judge Lauren Watson to serve 40 years, with the first 20 years to be served in confinement and the remaining 20 years on probation and pay a $1,500 fine on charges of two counts of armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and theft by shoplifting. A third charge of armed robbery, bus hijacking, a second count of aggravated assault and a charge of false imprisonment were dismissed.
Wessinger pulled a knife on the transit driver in the Ingles parking lot on the morning of Feb. 19 after she told him he could not ride the bus since he was barefooted. After the driver fled the bus, Wessinger then tried to hijack the bus but was unable to drive it. Wessinger then left the Ingles area on foot, robbing the nearby Apex convenience store by brandishing a box cutter at the store clerk and taking money from the cash register. He was later arrested at another convenience store just inside the Athens-Clarke County line. Clothing and other items believed to have been shoplifted from Ingles were found by a manager in front of the store.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Latasha Ann Bishop, of Watkinsville, had her charges of two counts of possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because Bishop is being indicted and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia for a heroin distribution case that occurred in Athens and it was deemed in the best interests of judicial economy not to pursue this case.
•Ricky James Ramsey, of Danielsville, had his charges of obstruction of an officer and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the lead officer in this case was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and in light of the judicial emergency, which delayed the resolution of all cases for two months across the judicial circuit.
