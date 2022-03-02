A Dacula woman was charged with driving under the influence after a reckless driver was reported on Hwy. 98 near Hanley Road.
Jamie Lynn Davis, 28, was ultimately charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI/alcohol.
Deputy Christian Sisk received information that the silver Honda Accord Davis was driving was stopped in the road near Neese Grocery with the driver laying over the steering wheel. An unknown person approached the vehicle, which then accelerated at a high rate of speed. The caller, who was following the vehicle, last had contact with it near the Dollar General on Hanley Road.
The driver door and door handle were also noted to be broken. Sisk arrived and maneuvered his patrol vehicle behind the Honda and approached the passenger side and noted the car was running and loud music was playing. Davis was holding an aerosol can and was unconscious. He knocked on the window and she raised her head.
Sisk opened the door and Davis put the car in reverse and then moved it back to park after Sisk ordered her to do so multiple times. She followed the officer’s instructions and undid her seatbelt to get out of the car. She had bloodshot eyes, had urinated on herself and appeared disoriented and confused. Davis confirmed she had been “huffing” compressed air while driving and while in the parking lot. Sisk placed her under arrest and found two more cans in the front seat along with plastic covering the seat and two cloth towels, all covered in urine.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Tina Marie Howell, 54, Crawford, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to appear.
•Dan Dewitt Jones, 55, Hull, probation violation.
•George Alford Labs, 61, Macon, probation violation.
•James Daniel Malpass, 39, Hull, probation violation.
•Ricky Jason Parker, 41, Hoschton, battery family violence, felony entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or robbery.
•Stacy Nicole Patrick, 39, Commerce, probation violation.
•Keegan Mikel Ruple, 30, Colbert, failure to appear.
•David Wayne Spratlin, Jr., 45, Lavonia, probation violation.
•Antonio Sharrief Scott, 45, Athens, failure to appear.
•Willie David Armstrong, 57, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
•Jamaal Wilks Carter, 39, Hull, criminal trespass family violence, third degree cruelty to children and simple battery family violence.
•Taylor Marie Freeman, 23, Danielsville, hold for Banks County. (Danielsville PD)
•Zachery Blake Johnson, 27, Danielsville, hold for Franklin County.
•David Johnson Langford, 42, Danielsville, felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Michael Maurice McKnigt, 34, Athens, failure to maintain lane. (GSP)
•Drashtiben Mukesh Patel, 20, Hull, fleeing or attempting to elude and speeding.
•Jonathan Paul Perez, 23, Franklin, NC, driving without a license, DUI/alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to obey stop sign and no proof of insurance.
•Alexander Michael Pierce, 34, Comer, two counts of probation violation.
•Carlos Isaac Rios, 22, Comer, adult restraint law seat belt, driving while license suspended or revoked, endangering a child by DUI/alcohol or drugs and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Whitney Nicole Russell, 30, Comer, brake lights and taillight requirement, DUI/alcohol and tag light illumination required. (GSP)
•Gilbert Vasser, 58, Athens, DUI/alcohol.
