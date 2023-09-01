Twenty-six individuals were arrested over an eleven-day period in a statewide child exploitation operation named “Operation Sneaky Peach.”
One person arrested was Paul Angel, age 70, of Danielsville, who was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit along with 24 participating agencies that are all part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force participated in the operation.
The statewide, multi-jurisdictional coordinated effort identified and arrested individuals involved in technology facilitated crimes against children. Operation Sneaky Peach involved three months of planning and included both proactive and reactive cases investigated by the GBI and affiliate agencies with the Georgia ICAC Task Force. Proactive investigations consisted of targeting peer-to-peer network users sharing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), commonly known as child pornography, and undercover chat investigations targeting those that communicate with and arrange to meet what is believed to be a child for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts. Reactive investigations consisted of working CyberTips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that involved the possession, distribution, and/or manufacturing of CSAM.
During Operation Sneaky Peach, law enforcement agencies with the Georgia ICAC Task Force executed 34 residential search warrants and three additional enforcement actions in 28 counties across the state of Georgia. These search warrants and other enforcement actions resulted in the arrest of 26 individuals. One offender was a minor and was served with a juvenile complaint. Four of those arrested during Operation Sneaky Peach admitted to current or prior hands-on sexual offenses against a child. Digital forensic investigators previewed 296 electronic devices on scene and seized 281 electronic devices to include cellular phones, tablets, computers, hard drives and various electronic data storage devices. Operation Sneaky Peach also identified 30 children that were residing in households where online child sexual exploitation was occurring.
More arrests may be forthcoming in this investigation once complete forensic processing of the seized electronic devices has occurred.
The following Georgia ICAC Task Force affiliate agencies participated in Operation Sneaky Peach: Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Candler County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office
Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Heard County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Polk County Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rincon Police Department, St. Mary’s Police Department and United States Secret Service.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trading of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of CSAM and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
