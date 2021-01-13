A Danielsville man was arrested on family violence charges last week following a domestic dispute at his Holman Autry Road home.
Dustin B. Jordan, 30, was charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery family violence.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to the home about 3 a.m. after his wife called to say Jordan had spit and thrown something on her. Shubert noted he was familiar with the address due to a previous domestic dispute.
He met with Jordan in the kitchen who told him he has been working out of town and staying in a hotel in North Carolina when he found a note in his hotel room and didn’t know where it came from.
He spoke with the hotel about the incident and came home because he was worried about his wife cheating on him.
He arrived about 3 a.m. and confronted his wife in the bedroom where she was sleeping with their two children. They began to argue, which woke up the kids. Both parties moved into the living room/kitchen area where they continued to argue. He said it never turned physical.
Cowan then spoke with the wife, who was sitting in the bedroom, visibly upset. She said Jordan came home and woke her up, accusing her of having someone else in the residence. When the kids woke up, they went to the living room.
She said Jordan spit on her and threw a bowl of milk on her. One of the children came around the corner about that time, but the child said she only saw her mother covered in milk.
The wife said all the arguing is because Jordan believes she is cheating on him and takes her cell phone. She said she called 911 because she fears for her safety.
In another arrest, a Carlton woman was taken into custody last week after a domestic altercation at her home on South Railroad Avenue.
Michelle Ann Hulsey, 51, was charged with battery family violence and third-degree cruelty to children.
Deputy Glenn Cowan was dispatched to the scene after a female called 911 to report that she had been struck in the head with a jar candle and was bleeding. EMS was also dispatched. Hulsey, who was identified as the assailant was reported to have locked herself in her room.
Shortly afterward, Hulsey called 911 to report that the first caller had assaulted her.
Hulsey came out of her room after a juvenile witness answered the door to Cowan and told the officer that the other woman had put her in a headlock and choked her. She was told to go back to her room while he spoke with the first caller.
The caller was found in a back bedroom holding a bloody cloth to the back of her head. She said she needed medical attention and EMS evaluated her.
The woman told Cowan the incident started when they began to argue after she confronted Hulsey about drinking her beer.
She said Hulsey began shoving her so she grabbed her in a headlock while telling her son to call 911. While in the headlock, Hulsey allegedly picked up the candle jar and struck her in the back of the head, causing a visible injury.
At that point she released her hold and Hulsey went to her room.
Cowan noted there was blood all over the kitchen floor.
The son corroborated his mother’s version of events.
The victim said she is the lease holder and Hulsey is a tenant. Cowan noted that since they share the residence, family violence could be charged despite the lack of a domestic relationship.
Hulsey said the victim hit herself in the head after she (Hulsey) called 911.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Christopher Charles Llewellyn, 50, of Comer, was charged with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first defender and Bobby Joe Ross, 38, of Danielsville, was charged with possession and use of drug-related object and possession of methamphetamine following the execution of a search warrant on Fowler Freeman Lane by Investigator Sam Beard.
During the search, methamphetamine was located along with a black plastic airtight box that contained digital scales and a handgun.
•Bobby Ellis Bales, 41, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Rhonda Kay Brooks, 41, Commerce, two counts of probation violation.
•James Terrell Burns, 45, Hull, second degree felony burglary.
•Briana Haleigh Cooper, 26, Union Point, failure to drive within a single lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a probation violation.
•Joshua Kenneth Pellegrini, 29, Winder, second-degree criminal damage to property and felony theft by taking.
•Montarious Perez Wingate, 29, Bowman, probation violation.
•William Ryan Carey, 39, Commerce, probation warrant forthcoming.
•Chase Logan Mattox, 24, Comer, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•John Darrel Wilson, Jr., 21, Danielsville, order to incarcerate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.