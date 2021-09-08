A Danielsville man was arrested last week on multiple charges after a domestic dispute on Hardman Morris Road.
Arthur Henry Boughton, Jr., 30, was charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, aggravated stalking and three counts of aggravated assault.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton said the case is still under active investigation but that it involved a domestic argument between Boughton, his wife and another male at a location off Hardman Morris Road. During the incident, Boughton allegedly rammed his wife’s vehicle and fired shots at the vehicle driven by the other male. No one was struck or injured, according to Patton.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Evelyn Georgia Henderson, 18, of Danielsville, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and felony theft by receiving stolen property. Deputy Brandon Hanley spotted a gray Dodge Dart while traveling in Danielsville last week had dispatch run the tag since he had recently receive information about a stolen Dodge Dart out of Cornelia that might be in the county. He stopped the vehicle and took Henderson into custody. She denied knowing the car was stolen and said she had borrowed it from someone else that day.
While inventorying the vehicle prior to it being towed cocaine in separate bags and sizes was found hidden inside.
•Daniel Lee Brock, 44, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Blake Randall Davis, 30, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Jesse William Decker, 27, Martin, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Caleb Mark Evans, 28, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Skye Michaela Klipp, 18, Greenwood, SC, adult restraint law seatbelt, driving without headlights when required, driving with no license on person, driving without a valid license, DUI/drug, marijuana possession less than an ounce, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Miracle Rose Lawson, 18, Greenwood SC, adult restraint law seat belt, driving with no license on person, DUI/drugs, marijuana possession less than an ounce, permitting unlicensed driver to drive and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Jason Charlie Williamson, 37, Nicholson, two counts of theft by taking. No bond. More warrants to come.
•Edward Duke Brady, 58, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Ginger Brock Brown, 48, Athens, simple battery family violence.
•Nicholas Effigie Brown, 47, Athens, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (other than motor vehicle), driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, improper tag display, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first responder.
•Brittany Nicole Cannon, 29, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Christopher Joseph Hester, 64, Colbert, DUI/alcohol and failure to yield when turning left. (GSP)
•Joshua Wayman Johnson, 37, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol and open container.
•Dominiue Jovon Love, 29, Athens, DUI/alcohol, racing on highways or streets, reckless driving and speeding.
•Christos Alejandro Martinez, 27, Colbert, first-degree cruelty to children.
•Jose Maurilio Martinez-Gantes, 32, Athens, battery-family violence.
•David Lee McElroy, 52, Danielsville, probation violation. (Danielsville PD)
•Johnathon Michael Napier, 34, Columbus, DUI/alcohol and speeding. (GSP)
•Aniyah Briauna Robertson, 18, Elberton, driving with no license on person, DUI/alcohol and speeding. (GSP)
•Joseph Scott Smith 57, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Brandy LaShea Tiller, 41, Commerce, second-degree criminal damage to property.
