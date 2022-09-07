A Danielsville man was arrested on drug and firearm charges last week.
Timothy Olin Porterfield, 56, Gunnell Road, was charged, Wednesday, Aug. 31, with two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender when deputies went to a home on Gunnell Road, Danielsville, to execute an arrest warrant.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Charles Elic Watkins, 50, Sawdust Road, Hull, was stopped by Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mason Bennett Aug. 29 on Cleghorn Road when he failed to signal a left turn and he didn’t have working brake lights on his truck or trailer. Watkins was charged with acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, brake lights and tail lights requirements violation, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
•Blake Chandler Bracken, 26, Highgrove Drive, Monroe, was charged with obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call and theft by taking after he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Broad River Outpost, Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, and he took her cell phone and Apple watch.
•Courtney Marcel Thomas, 26, Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, was charged Sept. 1 with giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officers and probation violations when Deputy Austin Shubert conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle on Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road, Hull.
•Daniel Lee Brock, 45, North Avenue, Athens, was charged Sept. 2 with public drunkenness and theft by taking following a shoplifting incident at Dollar General, Glenn Carrie Road, Hull.
•James Avery Parson, 24, Grove Level Road, Commerce, was charged Sept. 3 with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, two counts of turning position; signals required and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers during a traffic stop on Hwy. 106 at Crabapple Hollow Road, Hull.
•Amber S. Faw, 39, Stoyle Hattaway Road, Danielsville, was charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, DUI – drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and possession and use of drug-related objects following a traffic accident on Hwy. 106 South, Hull.
•Ricky Lee Angel, 31, Alexander Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.
•Tiffany Rose Bowden, 32, Eugene Hardman Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Tony Devon Bullins, 63, Moriah Church Road, Colbert, probation violations.
•Jonathan Ray Burnette, 44, Mercer Drive, Elberton, probation violation.
•David Scott Clark Jr., 22, Maddox Hill, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Randall Leverett Rylee, 26, Lakeview Heights, Cornelia, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 35 mph (26-35 miles over).
•Pansy Marie Cowart, 46, McKinsie Drive, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Maurice Dunn Jr., 30, North Avenue, Athens, probation violation.
•Daniel Robert Edwards, 33, Camden Court, Dallas, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol/controlled substance present in blood/urine, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and driving too fast for conditions.
•Terry James Hughes, 57, Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Stacey Allen Jackson, 58, Forrest Acres Circle, Athens, probation violation.
•Barry Alexander Kitchens, 30, Riverbend Road SE, Commerce, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Ashley Elise Maddox, 35, Sandy Cross Road, Lexington, probation violation.
•Kenya Pamela McCullough, 42, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, failure to appear.
•James Blake Norton, 42, Eastland Way, Snellville, probation violation.
•Joseph Edward Powell, 39, North Avenue, Athens, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification concerning a person.
•Leighanna Marie Reeves, 34, Cobb Griffin Road, Gillsville, probation violation.
•Johnny Craig Smith, 53, Fort Creek Circle, Bowman, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Brian Keith Standridge, 37, Mary Alice Road, Cumming, DUI – drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
•Michelle Lynn Underhile, 44, Little Street, Athens, failure to appear.
•Dominique Bernard Gartrell, 22, Lakeside Drive, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without proper tag/decal.
•Demariss Londrel Heard, 43, Cemetery Road, Crawford, hold for Clarke County.
•Camryn T. McBride, 23, Lake Side Drive, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Heather Deann McEntire, 31, Wildcat Bridge Road, Royston, housed for Royston.
•Stephen Keith Slaton, 61, Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, hold for Clarke County.
