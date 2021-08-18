A Danielsville man who fled arrest recently by swimming across the river on Fred Goss Road was arrested in a basement of a home on that road last week.
Jordan Scotty Grimes, 29, was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Grimes, who was living in his car at the time, swam away from an attempted arrest after he called 911 about kids being loud at the river on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to the home where Inv. Chris Guest was out with Grimes, who had two outstanding warrants from this incident.
Grimes was sitting on a bed in the basement facing officers and when told to stand up and place his hands behind his back for arrest on the warrants he yelled he was not going back to f%#)*&^ jail” before getting up on his knees in a defensive position. He then grabbed a thick blanket from the bed and placed it over his chest and body, making it unable for officers to see his hands.
Grimes then looked at Bennett and winked while moving around under the blanket.
He was brought under control using “soft hand techniques” and handcuffed. He continued to curse while being taken to the patrol car.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Caira Louise Jade Jones, 28, Piedmont, SC, probation violation.
•Chadwich Markas Lewis-Williams, 23, Commerce, felony first degree burglary and failure to appear.
•Brittany Badillo-Flores, 17, no address listed, battery family violence.
•Joshua Deandre Daniel, 20, Athens, loitering and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Richard Dwayne Flanagan, 49, Athens, probation violation.
•Kimberly Michelle Mapp, 36, Martin, two counts of failure to appear.
•Peggy McCarty, 62, homeless, disorderly conduct and housed for Royston.
•Aaron Lee Tarbush, 19, Arnoldsville, failure to appear.
•John Darrel Wilson, Jr, 21, Danielsville, order to incarcerate and possession of methamphetamine.
•Autumn Ashley Coe, 28, DUI/drugs and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Michael Bonzo Huff, 30, Nicholson, felony second degree burglary.
•Nicholas Joseph Kohel, 36, Athens, order to incarcerate.
•Nathan Lamar Lord, 39, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked and tag light illumination required. (GSP)
•Samuel Robert Nicholas, 32, Adairsville, failure to appear.
•Juan Carlos Turcios Molina, 32, Marietta, DUI/alcohol and failure to drive within a single lane.
