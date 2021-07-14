A Danielsville man was arrested last week after he became violent with fellow tenants in an apartment building on Irvin Kirk Road.
William Kenneth Pascoe, 45, was charged with criminal trespass, battery, obstruction or hindering persons making a 911 call, probation violation and two counts of simple battery family violence.
Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to Irvin Kirk Road on July 10 regarding a domestic dispute with injuries.
Dispatchers said Pascoe was reported to be extremely intoxicated and was fighting everyone at the scene.
Shubert noted he was familiar with the residence in question from previous incidents and that it had several apartments inside it. Multiple people were found standing on the front porch and told he and Cpl. Joshua Rice that Pascoe went into one of the apartment and was threatening to shoot himself and that he had firearms in there with him. Other officer arrived and ordered him to come out using a PA system, taking cover with their rifles.
Eventually Pascoe came out and was ordered while at gunpoint, to keep his hands up. He then said “you know what f… this” and went back inside, locking the door before Shubert could deploy his Taser at him. Other officers arrived and were eventually able to make entry safely through an unlocked rear door, taking Pascoe into custody. EMS arrived to treat the minor injuries of two female victims and witnesses.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Michael Anthony Adams, 39, Colbert, second-degree criminal damage to property, felony interference with government property, simple battery family and a probation violation.
•Kieron Anthony Bratcher, 33, Hull, aggravated battery, battery family violence, second degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass family violence, false imprisonment, obstruction or hindering persons making a 911 phone call and robbery.
•Lane Christian Bullock, 27, Danielsville, criminal trespass family violence.
•Nichole Marie Byrne, 32, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, spotlights, fog lights and auxiliary lights permitted, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and two counts of endangering a child by DUI/alcohol or drugs.
•Crystal Lynn Cheek, 42, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Bobby Lawrence Dawayne Cordell, 27, Athens, driving without headlights when required, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher William Fleming, 26, Danielsville, criminal trespass family violence.
•Ashley Alberta Gilbert, 34, Colbert, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to appear, felony identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification info concerning a person and two counts of forgery in the fourth degree.
•Kristen Alyssa Power, 19, Winterville, probation violation.
•Jonathon Corey Rhea, 31, Athens, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Kenneth Wayne Wehunt, 48, Union Point, battery family violence.
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 41, Hoschton, probation violation.
•Thomas Franklin Wood, 35, Hull, probation violation.
•Wade Ray Youngblood, 55, Colbert, aggravated assault and second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Dmetrius Jermain Bankston, 38, Lexington, failure to appear.
•Stivens Brune, 33, Snellville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to change address on drivers license and speeding.
•Dakota Dewayne Cash, 21, Comer, felony theft by taking and unlawful influence of prizes, coercion, fraud, deception or tampering with equipment.
•Ray Edward Davis, 64, Athens, brake lights and tail light requirement, DUI/alcohol and open container.
•Matthew Wayne Dove, 28, Colbert, stalking.
•Edgar Corona Garcia, 33, Athens, defective or no headlights and driving without a valid licnese.
•Daniel Denson Lee, 35, Asheville, failure to appear.
•Jose Felix Lopez, 38, Hull, driving without a valid license.
•Michael A. Mann, 38, Middletown, NY, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession less than an ounce and speeding.
•Crystal Joy Martin, 41, Athens, open container and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jamie Lee O’Dillon, 26, Danielsville, hold for Banks County.
•Elijah Zedikiah Owen, 22, Hull, Clarke County hold.
•Alberto Palacios-Aguilar, 38, Danielsville, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
•Tanya Lavonne Pfeiffer, 49, Danielsville, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to appear, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Lauren Danielle Prickett, 26, Barrow, hold for Barrow County.
•Janice Marie Raiford, 44, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving with no license on person, failure to drive within single lane and giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Jeremy Wayne Ray, 35, Carlton, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
•Alexis Rosa, 47, Hull, hold for Oconee County.
•Jesse David Young, 36, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol, illegal parking and open container.
