A man’s actions over a bowl of ice cream led to his arrest last week.
Randall Clay Haggard, 43, Sammy Haggard Road, Danielsville, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the victim stated that she rents a structure from Haggard’s sister. She said Haggard comes to her residence uninvited and makes demands. On March 23, he reportedly threatened the woman’s life over a bowl of ice cream. The victim said her son had gotten a bowl of ice cream and that Haggard “came over wanting ice cream.” The woman said Haggard said that “anybody that denied him a bowl of ice cream, I'm gonna kill you.” A witness said Haggard charged at the woman with a big walking cane and threatened to kill her over the ice cream.
The victim said she did want to press charges and she was told about the temporary protective order process.
In a separate incident, a husband and wife were found deceased in a home on Helican Springs Road last week, but authorities say there’s no evidence of foul play.
“They both had serious health issues,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton, who added that the causes of death are still under investigation. “We’re waiting on the coroner to make a determination.”
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•A woman reported Friday, March 24, the tenants on her property on Brittany Pointe Drive in Colbert had been evicted two days earlier and on Friday she found a slit in the bottom of her above-ground pool, causing the water to actively leak out. She stated due to other damage to the property and items that were allegedly stolen by the tenants, she thought they damaged the pool as well.
•An unruly juvenile, who left home after his mother told him not to, was reported at a Candlestick Drive residence in Hull.
•A Sanford Road man reported his truck was damaged while it was parked at Ingles, Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•A domestic dispute involving a firearm was reported at a home on Madison Boulevard in Colbert. The complainant stated his ex-girlfriend had pointed a gun at his chest and verbally stated she “would kill him.” The female left before an officer arrived.
•A man on Wildcat Bridge Road in Royston reported someone damaged his mailbox and he believed it was done by his ex-wife’s son.
•A man on Pinetree Road in Danielsville was bitten by a dog as he and his neighbor were trying to break up a fight between their two dogs. As the man walked into his home he complained of being dizzy and fell on the floor and began seizing. Madison County EMS transported the man to the hospital for treatment.
•The driver of a road tractor pulling a box trailer pulled down a low hanging utility line and broke two power poles on Snow Farm Road in Hull.
•A woman on Pine Valley Farm Road in Danielsville reported two German Shepards attacked her dog on the back porch of her residence and her dog died from its wounds.
•A 1-year-old child at a home on Moriah Church Road, Danielsville, was bitten on the nose by a dog he had been playing with.
•Simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children was reported at a home on Seagraves Mill Road, Hull, where one party placed the other in a headlock.
•Criminal trespass and unruly juvenile were reported at a Louise Drive residence in Athens, where a woman reported her juvenile son started throwing stuff in the house and items he threw almost hit her other son and her nephew who were sitting on the couch in the living room.
•A man reported he stopped on Hwy. 98 East in Comer to get a deer out of the roadway, but before he could remove the deer from the roadway another male driver hit the deer causing damage to his vehicle.
•A man on Hwy. 72 West in Colbert reported he picked his car up from having tires put on and when he went to make a left hand turn the wheel assembly on the front passenger side malfunctioned due to the lug nuts not being tightened.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Davis Street in Hull, where a man reported property damage.
•A woman at a Stoyle Hattaway Road residence in Danielsville reported a domestic dispute with her husband who was abusing her.
•Disorderly conduct was reported on Aaron Brown Road in Royston, where a woman reported a 7-year-old juvenile came into the yard and started shooting a BB gun at the children playing in the yard. She said when she attempted to take the BB gun from the juvenile, he bit her on her right forearm.
•A possible Family Violence Order violation was reported at on Diamond Hill-Neese Road in Hull.
•Two women reported another female, who is five months pregnant, was assaulted by a male on Stone Stewart Road, Hull. The two women stated they witnessed the male hit the female in the back of the head with a transformer. They said the female grabbed her head, ran out the door, and went to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•Duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kristin Court, Colbert, where a possible drunk driver was stuck in a ditch. The complainant stated he approached the truck and the driver cut his wheels sharp directly at him and stomped the gas, almost striking him with the vehicle. He stated his daughter witnessed the truck almost strike him.
•A couple at a home on Hwy. 29 North in Danielsville reported kids were threatening their child with a gun.
•A woman reported the flowers on her husband’s grave at the Danielsville Memorial Cemetery, Memorial Drive, Danielsville, were missing.
•A man on Sailors Road in Hull reported tools had been taken from his building.
•A dispute was reported at a West Kellogg Drive residence in Colbert.
•A woman on Briarwood Lane, Hull, reported her “ex” had stolen two Honda Accords from her.
