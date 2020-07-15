A 30-year-old Danielsville man was charged last week after he wrecked his motorcycle on Holman Autry Road at its intersection with Hwy. 29 South.
Joshua Ryan Huff was charged with failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident, according the Georgia State Patrol.
Huff was driving his motorcycle on Holman Autry Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline where the motorcycle slid and Huff was thrown off. The cycle struck a stop sign before coming to rest off of the roadway.
According to the Madison County 911 report, witnesses said the motorcycle attempted to pass a car when it lost control. It also stated that Huff left the scene with a female and was later located by the sheriff’s office. Huff was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
