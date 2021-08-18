A Danielsville man was arrested on assault charges last week after he allegedly attacked a woman on James Spring Road.
Clyde Dean Chandler, 62, was charged with one count of aggravated assault by Deputy Will Townsend.
On Aug. 1, Townsend was dispatched to an assault that had already taken place.
The victim, who had left the home along with the offender (Chandler), came back to the home to speak with officers, along with a witness.
The victim said the witness had brought her home a little while earlier and waited outside. She said Chandler, who is her uncle, became very angry over a can of chicken noodle soup. When she went outside to try to leave he approached her from behind and put his arm around her neck and began to choke her.
She said he eventually began to choke her with his hands and she feared he was going to kill her. Her friend eventually was able to pull him off of her, according to her statement. She said he also stated that he was going to kill her while he was choking her. Chandler was found inside the home lying in his bed. He denied having choked his niece. He was arrested based on the women’s statements and injuries on the victim.
In another incident, multiple warrants have been issued for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman at a duplex on Spratlin Mill Road.
On Aug.15, about 2 a.m. deputies were dispatched after a neighbor called to say that a female victim had been assaulted inside the adjacent duplex and that her face was swollen and she was unable to open one eye.
The suspect had already left the scene.
The victim had several injuries and EMS was called to evaluate her. She identified her attacker and said the two share a child and used to live together in the duplex. She said she awoke to find the man inside her home and assaulted and choked her, damaged the apartment and took her iPhone and Apple watch. She said their 6-year-old child was at a sleep over and not at home during the attack. She said it is possible the daughter gave her father the keypad entrance code and that is how he got in.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A man was flown by helicopter with serious injuries to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after overturning a 2012 Freightliner on Bullock Mill Road in Colbert at 10:28 a.m., Aug. 12. The driver was listed on a county report as Steven Brock, 33, Commerce. Life Flight, EMS, the sheriff’s office, Rescue, the State Patrol and the Colbert Volunteer Fire Department responded to the wreck.
•A man driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado hit two large puddles and hydroplaned Aug. 11 traveling west on Hwy. 72 near Brickyard Road. He lost control of his vehicle, which crossed the median, turning in the opposite direction of his earlier travel, striking a guardrail. The driver said he vehicle went over the guardrail and down the embankment, then went under the bridge near the Broad River, striking a concrete wall that kept the vehicle from sliding into the river.
•A golf cart crash was reported Aug. 11 at 3:22 p.m. off Hwy. 29 by a creek. The driver was not injured.
•A wallet was reportedly stolen from a student at the high school last week.
•Burglary was reported at a home on Hwy. 29 South last week after the resident reported two crossbows and a Playstation were stolen.
•An air conditioner was stolen from a rental home being remodeled on Crawford W. Long Street in Danielsville.
•Several suicide attempts were reported in the county last week.
•A gun, a drill and a bottle of Freon were stolen from a vehicle on Rose Hill Drive.
•A suicide by gun was reported in the county last week.
•A disorderly patient reportedly pushed a security guard at the Veteran’s Clinic on Hwy. 29 South last week after the guard advised his daughter, who was not masked, that she would have to get a mask or she would not be allowed to enter. After pushing the female guard, she struck out at him to get him away from her, causing him to fall to the ground. The man also allegedly became very upset and began shouting and cursing in the lobby area. Witnesses to the incident corroborated the security guard’s version of events. The man and his daughter were asked to leave. Later, the security guard called the sheriff’s office on behalf of the VA Clinic and said they wished to have an incident report on file at that she did wish to press charges.
