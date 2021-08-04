A Danielsville man was arrested last week on family violence charges.
Arthur Henry Boughton, Jr., 29, was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and simple battery family violence.
Deputy Will Townsend was sent to Rock Quarry Road regarding an incident that took place on Macedonia Church Road. A woman there told him her daughter had been abused by her son-in-law. Townsend met with the daughter who had dried blood on her that she said was caused by injuries her husband had given her. She said Boughton had kicked her and hit her in the face multiple times with his fists. She said he also choked her and threatened to cut himself and or drink antifreeze so she could “watch him die.”
Officers went to the house and after multiple attempts, including using a PA system to get him to come outside, they were able to arrest him without incident.
In another arrest, a Comer teen was charged after a report came into 911 about her shooting at a man and hitting his truck with the bullet at a home on David’s Home Church Road last week.
Ambryn O’Neal Haggard, 18, was arrested on one count of aggravated assault.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Ebin Abdul, Bashirrudin, 45, Winterville, probation warrant forthcoming.
•Timothy Earl Dalton, 53,Colbert, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, probation violation, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification and tag light illumination required.
•Kimberly Dawn Denton, 44, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Tina Diane Graham, 50, Colbert, violate family violence order.
•Riquavious Bernard Kelley, 22, Colbert, loitering, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, adult restraint law seat beat, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana possession less than an ounce, windshields and windshield wipers, failure to appear, three counts of violation of a family violence order and a probation violation.
•Jakwon Kendarius Mapp, 23, Nicholson, hold for U.S. Marshalls.
•Marcus Lemont Mathis, 33, Colbert, probation violation.
•Miller Thomas May, 24, Atlanta, failure to appear.
•Danielle Alexandria Simms,24, Commerce, probation violation.
•Randy Jesse Ayers, 32, Martin, criminal trespass family violence.
•Ronald Hoyt Bryant, 47, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Angel Nisa Currier, 28, Athens, criminal trespass family violence and simple battery family violence.
•Anthony O’Neal Edmond, 23, Athens, maintaining a disorderly house.
•Sanjuana Navarro Elisarraras, 53, Danielsville, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Brian Michael Gee, 36, Watkinsville, failure to appear.
•Quinici Calvin Latimore, 37, Athens, failure to appear.
•Jonathan Lee Starrett, 32, Bowersville, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, hindering law enforcement, no proof of insurance, possession of drug-related objects, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification and restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles.
•Micheal Shannon Wilson, 42, Winterville, hold for Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.