A Danielsville man faces domestic violence charges after an incident Aug. 14.
Kevin Hugh Massey, 48, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, was charged with battery and felony cruelty to children after he allegedly assaulted a teenager at a home in Danielsville.
In a separate incident, Henry Lee Byrd, 65, Wesley Chapel Road, Lexington, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with battery – FVA, criminal trespass – FVA, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and open container in a vehicle following an incident with a female at a Stapler Road, Athens, residence.
On Tuesday, August 9, Deputy Austin Shubert reported he responded to a home on Winn’s Lake Road in reference to a felony warrant for David Roy Graham, 49, Winn’s Lake Road, Comer. Shubert reported as officers were attempting to enter the home Graham stated “if you come in her you are going to get f$%ked up.” Officers entered the home and took Graham into custody. He faces the following charges: two counts of aggravated assault, battery – FVA, failure to appear, simple battery – FVA and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence. It was determined Graham had possibly taken a number of pills and he was transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
In a separate incident, a Winterville man faces numerous charges following a traffic stop Aug. 12.
Ryan Joseph Klein, 28, Lem Edwards Road, Winterville, was driving a motorcycle on Old Elberton Road at Hwy. 72 W. Hull when he was stopped by Deputy Austin Shubert. Klein was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, improper tag display, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, speeding (46-999 miles over), tampering with evidence, tires violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Ricarda Cortes Garcia, 26, Woodcliff Drive, Lilburn, driving with a learner’s permit without a valid driver’s license and speeding 45 mph (26-35 miles over).
•Christopher Antonio Gantt, 30, Dunbar Place, Winterville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Ronnie Dwayne Bales, 38, Hwy. 106, Danielsville, drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•James Wesley Booth, 29, Paoli Road, Carlton, probation violations.
•Fredrick O’Neal Brooks, 48, David’s Home Church Road, Comer, two counts of battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Kody Keonski Burnett, 37, New Cut Road, Braselton, armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and felony theft by shoplifting.
•Brittany Iesha Butler, 27, Linda’s Way, Royston, housed for Royston.
•Brian Keith Dixon, 28, Sussex Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Ralph Isaiah Sanders, 32, Grove Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Joe William Sorrow Jr., 60, College Street, Royston, probation violation.
•Kevin Douglas Stockton, 45, Sanford-Nicholson Road, Nicholson, criminal trespass and failure to appear.
•Jason Rufus Varnes, 35, Roach Road, Royston, housed for Royston.
•Kintaevious Xavier Brown Byrd, 21, Hawthorne Extension, Athens, felony burglary.
•Omar Alonzo Gomez Diaz, 41, Cooper Road, Athens, failure to appear.
•Chance Bryton Palmer, 27, Hwy. 106 South, Hull hold for Oglethorpe County.
•Kaleb Ray Plyler, 22, Reed Brawner Road, Royston, in for court.
•John William Seagraves, 23, Hannah Creek Church Road, Royston, DUI – alcohol and tag light illumination required.
•Jessica Marie Sexton, 37, Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, financial transaction card fraud.
•Terry Lee Simmons, 67, Union Point Road, Lexington, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Christopher Sterling Smith, 45, Smith – Hayes Drive, Louisburg, North Carolina, adult restraint law seat belt violation (18 years and older), driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
•Braydon Tyrese Thurmond, 20, Hull Road, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to appear, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance (motor vehicle) and speeding 55 mph (16-25 miles over).
•Tarvarious Valenta Williams, 40, Morning Drive, Athens, probation violation.
