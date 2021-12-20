A Danielsville man was arrested last week on multiple charges related to a May 2018 incident involving a pre-teen who lived in the same home with him at the time.
Vernon Alton Browning, 73, was charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy – commit sodomy with force and against persons will, child molestation, kidnapping and rape.
Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn said the incident was not reported until Nov. 9, 2021 when the victim reportedly told her mother. The details of the incident were corroborated by a juvenile cousin who reportedly walked in on the incident at the time it occurred.
Browning is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.