A Danielsville man was arrested on outstanding warrants for child molestation after he damaged a mailbox and ran into a ditch on Hannah Creek Church Road last weekend.
Samuel Art Chandler, 22, was charged with child molestation, felony statutory rape, duty upon striking fixture, failure to drive within a single lane, hit and run, and too fast for conditions.
Captain Jimmy Patton said the molestation warrants were issued recently stemming from a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigation that began in April. Patton said agents had picked up on an alleged relationship with a child under the age of 16 through social media posts. Patton said the juvenile was also lived in Madison County.
Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to Hannah Creek Church Road on Nov. 24 regarding a damaged mailbox and a suspicious vehicle.
The resident met him at the damaged mailbox and Smith saw skid marks on the road leading to where the mailbox had been located and muddy tire tracks led along the ditch line to a black Ford Focus parked a short distance away.
The car was traced to Chandler, who had two outstanding felony warrants out of Madison County. Sgt. Greg Bryson located Chandler at his home and took him into custody on the outstanding warrants. Smith met them at the jail and issued the warrants for the traffic violations.
In another arrest, a homeless man, Kevin Joseph Bennett, 32, was charged with second degree felony burglary after he broke into a church daycare center, stole some things and then went to sleep. Corporal Zach Brooks was dispatched to Trinity Baptist Church on Hwy. 29 North after Bennett was found inside the church gym when it was opened for daycare that day.
An employee said when they opened the gym to get ready for daycare, they found Bennett in an equipment room sleeping. He and other employees stated the gym was closed all night and no one should have been there.
They also had camera footage from a Ring Door Bell of Bennett trying to get in the front door of the church at about 1 a.m. There was no damage to the doors on the gym and they didn’t know how he got inside.
Bennett had also taken several water bottles, Little Debbie cakes and coffee from the gym.
They initially stated they did not want Bennett charged, but did not want him back on the property. While Brooks was getting Bennett’s information, dispatch informed him that he had an outstanding warrant from Elbert County.
Church employees then told him that they found more of Bennett’s belongings in the trash can and had also found where he had been smoking inside and throwing his cigarette butts in the trash. Brooks then found an old backpack and a jacket in the trash. They then watched the camera footage again and saw that Bennett had the backpack on his back when he was trying to break in and discovered that the computer bag he now had belonged to one of the employees. At that point, the complainants decided they did want him to be charged.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office included:
•Randal Lee Daniel, 34, Colbert, second degree criminal damage to property and felony theft by taking.
•William Austin Elrod, 24, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Dominque Hor’tavis Finch, 23, Lextington, probation violation.
•Heath Bradley Gilley, 26, Carlton, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance, removing or affixing plate to conceal vehicle identification and windshield and windshield wiper violation.
•Marquavious D. Gilmore, 18, Elberton, probation violation.
•Patrick Quintavious Hawes, 18, Elberton, probation violation.
•Lydia Maree Holcomb-Garrett, 32, Danielsville, theft by shoplifting.
•Spencer Levar Howard, 41, Comer, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and loitering.
•Vanessa Liane Lee, 43, Elberton, probation violation.
•Amber Nicole Minish, 25, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Melvin Todd Minish, 40, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Christopher Neil Myers, 41, Lavonia, probation violation.
•Rita Nicole Neese, 41, Colbert, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Kaleb Ray Plyler, 20, Royston, probation violation.
•Dalton Jase Redick, 26, Comer, DUI/drugs, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to maintain lane and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Elizabeth Faye Lenora Rivera, 23, Whittier, NC, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
•Brandon Michael Sharp, 30, Commerce, order to incarcerate and probation violation.
•Cody Emory Sharp, 30, Carlton, probation violation.
•Stephen Keith Slaton, 58, Colbert, probation violation.
•Timothy Daniel Warren, 60, Nicholson, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Latasha Roshane Allen, 40, Hull, DUI/alcohol.
•Austin Tanner Brown, 22, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and following too closely.
•Wesley Juan Cooper, 26, Athens, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Bo Joshua Elrod, 38, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Joshua Nathaniel Hattaway, 20, Danielsville, hold for another county.
•Timothy Antonio Johnson, 33, Athens, DUI/alcohol and open container violation.
•Ricky Eugene McDougald, 53, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Blake Jason Moon, 25, Dewy Rose, theft by taking.
•Mitchell Marvin Murphy, 43, Commerce, DUI/alcohol, failure to provide assistance, following too closely and hit and run.
•Sarah Tieann Murphy, 38, Commerce, DUI/alcohol and following too closely.
•Billie Jo Parsons, 34, Athens, theft by taking.
•Della Marie Pass, 56, Comer, DUI/alcohol, failure to change address on driver’s license and speeding.
•Milton Daniel Whitener, 60, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol and turning position; signals required.
•Steven O’Neal Williams, 45, Commerce, unlawful conduct during 911 call/contact 911 for purpose of annoying/harassing/molesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.