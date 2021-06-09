A Danielsville man was arrested last week following an incident on Faye Carey Road.
Tommy Dupree Highland, 72, was charged with one count of criminal trespass.
Deputy Sarah Williams was dispatched to Faye Carey Road on Sunday after someone called 911 saying “y’all get here or I am going to blow Tommy’s f%$#@^&* brains out. I’m tired of this.”
Williams met with the victim and two witnesses who stated that Highland had been on the property and sat in one of the witnesses’ vehicles. Williams noted that Highland currently has an active criminal trespass warning that was served to him last August.
Highland was located nearby and admitted he had been on the property and sat in a vehicle there. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Adam Samuel Duncan, 34, Hull, hold for Rabun County.
•Treston Rashaad Fordham, 27, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Jordan Scotty Grimes, 29, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, 19, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•David Blake Holder, 25, Winterville, marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jennifer Melinda McDaniel, 37, Comer, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•David William Mills, II, 31, Danielsville, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt/possession/transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to to distribute and two counts of a probation violation.
•Jonte Damonz Pope, 19, Colbert, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, manufacture/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. (No bond)
•Curtis Lee Shuler, 48, Danielsville, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Butch Lee Towe, 32, Lexington, failure to appear.
•Quinton Lavoris Butler, 36, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Beatrice Brazil Canady, 61, College Park, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Vincent Rocco Deperi, 51, Danielsville, probation violation. (Danielsville PD)
•Summera Kandiesa Hill, 31, Athens, criminal trespass and simple battery.
•Aaron Doyle May, 31, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Jonathan Andre Sims, 24, Flovilla, criminal trespass FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use or threats of violence.
•Dexter Leon Wood, 46, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Wade Ray Youngblood, 55, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, duty upon striking fixture and failure to drive within a single lane.
