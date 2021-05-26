A Danielsville man was arrested last week on numerous family violence charges, including violating an active Family Violence Order.
John Marcus Wood, 49, was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, violate Family Violence Order, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use or threats or violence, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated stalking.
Deputy Austin Shubert and other officers were dispatched to Hwy. 98 West regarding the order violation. Officers were advised that Wood (the offender) had fled into the woods toward Eugene Hardman Road and was wearing only blue jeans and no shirt and that he was also under the influence of illegal drugs.
Shubert noted that he was familiar with Wood from past encounters and went to the area where Wood is known to flee to multiple old abandoned trailers but was unable to locate him.
He then went to speak with the victim. She told him that she arrived home to find Wood sitting in the yard without a shirt on. She said he immediately began to harass her and make accusations of her being pregnant. She said Wood only acts like that when he is under the influence of methamphetamine. Their son’s residence is located directly behind the Wood home and Wood’s grandchildren could overhear the verbal altercation. When the son arrived in the yard, Wood reportedly fled into the woods. His son followed him but could not find him. They did eventually find Wood’s shirt.
The woman said Wood had been inside the residence for the past few days and due to damage from previous domestic incidents, the rear door is not able to be locked. She said two days earlier Wood arrived about 3 a.m. and began knocking and beating on the side of the house for her to let him in. During that incident, he also accused her of cheating on him and continued to harass her. She said part of his probation conditions is that he is not to have contact with her.
There were two other incident reports related to Wood. He was eventually apprehended on May 21 after a foot chase in which he was injured and allegedly threatened to shoot an officer. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He told officers he only made the shooting threat to scare them.
In another arrest, Damain Cortez Blockum, 26, of Hull, was charged with aggressive driving and stalking family violence after Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to a “rolling domestic” on Hwy. 72 in Hull going toward Colbert on May 23.
Dispatch had the female victim on the phone who said her ex-boyfriend (Blockum) hit her car and was chasing her down the highway in a tan Chevy Tahoe. Bennett told dispatch to tell her to turn onto Colbert-Danielsville Road toward him. Bennett asked Deputy Gary Floyd to be on the lookout for the SUV.
Bennett met with the victim at the transfer station where she told him that the incident began at her parents’ house when Blockum showed up unannounced to see their daughter. She said she told him to leave as she was putting the child in the car. He refused and she decided to go somewhere in Clarke County. He began to follow her at that point and at some point in a cul de sac reversed into her car and damaged the front bumper. Once that happened, she became afraid and called 911, fearing for her and her child’s safety. The child told officers that “daddy hit us.”
He was later arrested in Clarke County.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Austin Jarod Brady, 24, Colbert, probation violation.
•Andrew Stanley Brown, 28, Athens, failure to appear.
•James Timothy Cooper, 22, Danielsville, criminal trespass and simple battery family violence.
•Bobby Lawrence Dawayne Cordell, 27, Athens, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate controlled substance.
•Kyle Luvermum Freeman, 30, Colbert, two counts of probation violation.
•Vincent James Kendall, 58, Clayton, probation violation.
•William Franklin Kenney, 25, Comer, probation violation.
•Wendy Renee Miller, 41, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Savannah Michelle Murphey, 18, Commerce, two counts of simple assault family violence.
•Rakeem Davion Robinson, 31, Hull, probation violation.
•Mondrequs Quamane Sims, 30, Athens, probation violation.
•Joshua Wade Williamson, 37, Commerce, order to incarcerate.
•Richard Leon Hill, 72, Colbert, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Christina Marie Holloway, 36, Colbert, hold for Oconee County.
•Joseph Edmund Lee, 37, Athens, probation violation.
•Curtis Franklin Love, 18, Toccoa, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Meredith Ann McKniht, 48, Statham, DUI/alcohol and failure to obey stop sign.
•Robert Lucious Miller, 53, Colbert, marijuana possession less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Thomas Clefton Perkins, 67, Colbert, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Jordan David Porter, 19, Danielsville, driving without a valid license, expired vehicle tag or decal, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and reckless driving.
•Michael Kevin Rich, 41, Hull, DUI/drugs and failure to maintain lane.
•Glenda Ann Suits, 49, Hull, first-degree felony burglary.
