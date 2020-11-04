A Danielsville man was arrested last week on family violence and other charges.
Steven Ray Hamby, 23, was arrested for giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, violating a family violence order and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by Deputy Joshua Rice.
On Halloween, Rice was dispatched to a call by phone regarding child custody. He spoke with a man who said the mother of his child had blocked or changed her number and he had not been able to speak to the child in 24 hours.
He requested a welfare check at the Sherwood Circle address. While on the way, Rice was informed by an investigator that Hamby resided at the address he was going to and was a sex offender with an active warrant for his arrest.
When Rice arrived he encountered a man working on a vehicle in the front yard and recognized Hamby from a picture he had just viewed of the suspect. He questioned Hamby about the child in question and Hamby told Rice the child was not there. He told Rice his name was “James” Hamby and denied that his name was Steven.
Rice then instructed him to put his hand behind his back due to his active warrant and that he knew he was in fact the subject in question.
The mother and child in question were contacted and returned to the home. After being handcuffed, Hamby was able to make a break for it and Rice pursued him on foot. He tripped and fell but was able to escape and continue running through yards of homes in the subdivision. The officer was eventually able to restrain him and take him into custody. Hamby reportedly began to say he was going to kill himself if he was taken to jail.
He was searched several times and taken to jail.
At some point during the foot pursuit, Deputy Rice sustained an injury to his hand. Later in the shift, Rice had to transport Hamby to a local hospital due to continued issues in the jail and threats/attempts to harm himself.
In another arrest, Roger Wayne Coolidge, 49, of Colbert, was charged with criminal trespass family violence. Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to Hwy. 72 West about a male in an altered mental state who was starting to break things in a home.
Bennett found Coolidge standing in the doorway with glass on the ground around him and a blank stare on his face. He began beating the door showing no pain as he hit his hands and Bennett was able to subdue and handcuff him.
As he was taken to the patrol car he began to yell the word “power” at the top of his lungs. EMS was called to check on his welfare. They found him stable but he would not speak with them as to what he had taken. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. On the way, he became combative in the back seat and started screaming and kicking the back door of the patrol car. Bennett placed his lights and sirens on and had dispatch inform the hospital of his pending arrival. He continued to scream “power” as he was restrained at the hospital.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Steven Lee Ables, 31, Westunion, SC, probation violation.
•Bobby Elllis Bals, 41, Oakwood, criminal trespass and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Daryl Walter Brown, 44, Royston, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, parole violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Chadwick Michael Bryant, 44, Carlton, battery family violence, obstruction or hindering persons making 911 call, simple battery family violence, aggravated stalking, third degree cruelty to children, driving while license suspended or revoked, kidnapping, simple battery family violence, violation of a family violence order and two counts of simple battery family violence.
•Derrick Ezra Burdette, 27, Canon, criminal trespass.
•Connie Melissa Hand, 39, Lexington, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, 18, Athens, two counts of probation violation.
•Casey Roy Hobbs, 28, Colbert, probation violation.
•Kelvis Kentae Lundy, 36, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Anthony Scott Marsingill, 24, Danielsville, DUI/drugs and failure to maintain lane.
•Dustin Storm McDaris, 29, Athens, probation violation.
•Amy Kathleen Miller-Marcum, 24, Baldwin, probation warrant forthcoming.
•Adam Lee Prather, 46, Commerce, first degree forgery.
•Travis James Thomason, 53, Colbert, probation violation.
•Joshua Ryan Butcher, 32, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked and tag light illumination required.
•Barry Tyler Frederick, 20, Chapel Hill, NC, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Jayln Andrias Howard, 24, Hull, driving without headlights when required and driving while suspended or revoked.
•George Cameron Johnson, 21, Winterville, probation violation.
•Richard Daniel McFalls, 50, Winterville, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, failure to drive within a single lane and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Alex Brett Perkins, 50, Royston, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and failure to yield entering roadway.
•Brenda Joyce Price, 69, Royston, failure to appear.
•Frederick O’Neal Terrell, 45, Athens, criminal trespass family violence and simple battery family violence.
•Jodi Mullins Tyler, 45, Hull, failure to appear.
