A Danielsville man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman and her teenage daughter at a home on James Lane.
Joshua Adam Willis, 40, was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first responder, felony terroristic threats and acts and theft of lost/mislaid property.
On April 2, a deputy responded to the scene regarding a report of terroristic threats and a man with a gun. While in route, dispatch reported that the man (Willis) had left the scene in a brown SUV. A woman at the home told the officer that she and her 16-year old daughter was standing outside when Willis and his son pulled into their yard.
Willis was driving and asked the woman if she had been “talking about his baby girl and his wife.” She told him she hadn’t been talking about anyone and he told her she “better not be” and allegedly pulled a handgun out and said if she was, he would kill her. He then left the scene.
The officers went to Edgewood Drive to meet with Willis and his son. Willis admitted he had gone to the woman’s home because his wife has been receiving texts from an unknown number harassing her. He said he believed that the woman or her daughter had been sending them. He said he went over to tell them to stop and leave them alone. He denied having a gun because he was a convicted felon. In the meantime, his son showed another officer where his father’s gun was hidden.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Approximately $10,000 was reported missing at the home of an unattended death last week. A deceased woman was found by her relatives. They told the responding deputy that the woman had a number of health issues and had difficulty getting around due to pain in her back and legs the day before but refused to go the doctor because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of relatives told the deputy that the victim had told her that if anything happened to her to make sure she located her purse and that $10,000 was in there along with her driver’s license and Social Security card. Despite a search of the home and a safe, the purse nor the money were found. The matter was turned over to investigations.
•Two attempted suicides were reported in the county last week.
•A man on Jot-Em-Down Road reported that three of his beehives, valued at about $1,000 each had been knocked over by someone but that he didn’t know of any suspects at this time.
•A woman on Hwy. 29 North said that she had been receiving harassing text message over the past few months from an unknown number. She said the last one she received stated “you better start saving to plan a funeral or for bail money.” She requested a report, adding that she has had similar incidents in the past.
•A woman on Hwy. 191 spoke with Deputy Mark Goodson by phone on April 4 regarding a runaway adult with mental health disabilities. She said her son, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, had been missing since 5 a.m. that day and has not been taking his medication from February when he was released from Advantage in Athens. She said his behavior has progressively worsened and that he has been talking to himself and the RV. She said she believes he has also been taking drugs. She said he has a tattoo on his arm and was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt.
