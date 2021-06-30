A Danielsville man was arrested last week on obstruction charges after he resisted arrest for an outstanding warrant.
Christopher Bobby Swaim, 44, was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and three counts of a probation violation. (No bond.)
Cpl. Zach Brooks was advised by Inv. Sam Beard that a white Toyota Supra driven by Swaim was headed down Hwy. 98 West into the county from Jackson County. Swaim was wanted on an active felony warrant. Brooks drove to the area of Hwy. 98 West and Commerce Neese Road to watch for the truck having been sent a picture of both Swaim and his truck.
While sitting at Midway Grocery he saw the truck and activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, prompting Swaim to turn right into the parking lot and accelerate to the back parking lot where he jumped out and ran.
Brooks gave chase to the fleeing subject yelling “sheriff’s office, stop running,” but Swaim continued to run, going into some bushes, then turned around to face Brooks before starting to run again, despite being told to get on the ground. Brooks deployed his Taser and brought Swaim to the ground.
Sgt. Doug Martin arrived and helped to handcuff him and take him into custody.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Warrants have been issued for a man following a domestic violence incident on A C Carey Road last week.
Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to the scene around midnight on June 27 following a report of a domestic involving a subject with a pipe. A woman there told Gibson that she invited her ex-boyfriend over to see her 1-year-old child. After putting the child down for a nap, she was sitting on a the porch with female friends when the boyfriend became enraged and began shouting that she should not be speaking with other men, then lunged at her, grabbing her phone out of her hand. One of the friends wrapped her body around the man’s leg as he lunged. He then allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the neck with both hands, lifting her from the ground and striking her head against a wooden post, then threw her to the ground, where she got up and ran to get away from him.
In the meantime, the friend was dragged about 20 feet, still wrapped around the man’s leg and showed Gibson scratches on her back from the dragging.
The women said they then all ran back inside and barricaded the doors. The man then allegedly picked up a metal pipe and repeatedly tried to get inside the doors and windows while they called 911. The man then ran into the woods to hide.
The man also allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to the witnesses. The ex-girlfriend reported that the man had her keys and her phone in his possession. She also said that two days before this, he stood in her driveway and stated that the next time she called 911 on him, police would find her dead body in her front yard. One of the witnesses said they had witnessed the threat. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the offender.
•Dimitri Demon Willingham, 20, of Hull, was charged with simple battery, simple battery family violence, simple battery against a person who is 65 years or older and four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Cpl. Zach Brooks was dispatched to Rose Hill Drive on June 23, along with two other officers regarding a fight in progress with injuries. He made contact with the caller who told him that her nephew, Willingham, attacked his sister. The sister was outside in her vehicle. Deputy Will Townsend arrived and was told to go check on the sister.
Brooks then tried to talk with Willingham, who refused to talk. The caller said that Willingham was not acting normally and that she believed he was possibly under the influence of a drug. She said she received a call and all she could hear was screaming and when she arrived, she saw her sister on the floor with Willingham squeezing her.
The victim said that her brother attacked her for no reason and she was upset and crying and complaining of stomach pain. She was checked by EMS and refused transport for her injuries. At first she said she didn’t want to press charges but wanted her brother to leave.
Willingham was evaluated by EMS since he still wouldn’t speak and he began to talk to them. He said his stomach was also hurting. Willingham refused to go to the hospital because no family member could ride with him due to Covid restrictions. He then walked into the kitchen and asked his grandmother and a witness to walk into the kitchen with him and wrapped his arm around them as if giving them a hug, but began to squeeze and not let go.
Both women began to scream. Deputies had to disengage him from the women and put him face down on the kitchen floor. He eventually had to be tased to be brought under control in order to arrest him.
•A 2008 Cadillac Escalade was reported stolen by someone who left it on the side of Hwy. 72 near River Road after it had a flat tire. When he came back to retrieve it, it was gone. The Cadillac was entered into the GCIC as stolen.
•Several abandoned vehicles were reported on roadways around the county last week.
•A woman on Jot-Em-Down Road reported that her property had been damaged and items were stolen from it by her ex-boyfriend. Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to the scene where she told him that the boyfriend destroyed her Vizio flat screen TV and her mattress. She said they got into an argument and she told him to leave, causing him to bash in her TV and write an expletive on her mattress. He also stole her class ring with the words “Bur Bur” written on it. She said she is pregnant and he is the father and that before he left he packed up all his stuff.
•A fully engulfed structure fire was reported on Main Street in Ila. Ila Fire Department was on scene when Deputy Mark Goodson arrived. The cause of the fire was said to be the kitchen stove. Suspicious activity was reported at the residence by several people though the fire department did not believe the fire to be arson related.
•A suicide threat and several possible drug overdoses were reported last week.
•The sheriff’s office conducted a number of driver safety checkpoints at various locations around the county last week.
•A man on Hardman Morris Road reported that his neighbor’s dog had been hit by a car several days prior and needed medical attention that the owner had not provided. Deputy Matthew Bryant went to the owner’s home and he said he was unaware the dog was injured. They looked at the dog and Bryant told him the dog needed to be taken to a vet for treatment. The man agreed and called his father to bring his truck to load the dog to take it for treatment.
•An employee of Ace Hardware in Colbert reported that a tall black male wearing a black ball cap, blue jean shorts and black shoes had put a new Echo hedge trimmer in his white SUV. Security footage of the incident was to be provided to the sheriff’s office.
•A woman on McCannon Morris Road reported that a safe containing $3,000 in cash had been taken from her home.
