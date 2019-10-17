A Danielsville man was arrested recently on a family violence charge.
Sheldon Lee Williams, 27, was charged with criminal trespass family violence following a domestic altercation with his girlfriend as they traveled on Hwy. 98.
Deputy Gabe Dalton was dispatched to Gholston Stand on Hwy. 98 East regarding a domestic altercation between a man and a woman who were parked in a black Dodge Nitro there.
While Dalton was en route, Comer Police Department personnel traveled to the scene and made contact with a male subject identified as Williams.
Prior to this call, Dalton noted that dispatch had received a call from a passerby who had observed a man yelling at a woman in a black Dodge Nitro on Hwy. 72 near Colbert.
When Dalton arrived, he saw Williams sitting in a ditch, crying. Dalton noted he was familiar with Williams from previous contacts and that he was known to consume methamphetamine.
Williams was asked about the altercation and he told Dalton that he and his girlfriend had engaged in an argument. While speaking to Williams, Dalton noted that he continued to cry loudly and appeared to be in an altered mental state.
Dalton then spoke to the girlfriend, who was sitting in the car. She told him that Williams became irate while the two were traveling on Hwy. 72 because he believed she was having sexual relations with someone else. She said the argument became so heated that she attempted to park in the parking lot of Paoli Junction (across the road).
At that point, Williams made a grabbing motion and head-butted the windshield.
The windshield had a basketball-sized spider web crack on the passenger side.
She did not appear to be under the influence, according to Dalton, and spoke concisely about what had happened. She told Dalton that Williams consumes methamphetamine and has a volatile nature. She was explained how to file for a temporary protection order and left the scene immediately to obtain one from superior court.
In another arrest, Spencer Levar Howard, 41, of Comer, was charged with first-degree forgery and possession and use of drug-related objects.
An officer was dispatched to United Community Bank in Colbert regarding a customer trying to pass a fraudulent check. The man, identified as Howard, admitted he had come to cash a check. He said his mother gave it to him. The bank manager presented a check to the officer that was made out for $250.
The teller said she had received a call from the First Citizens Bank in Hull saying that Howard had attempted to cash the check there, but since he did not have an account, they declined and told him to go to the bank it was written on.
She said the other teller told her that the check appeared “suspicious.”
When he arrived at this bank, the teller called the account holder (Howard’s mother) who told her that she did not give permission for funds to be removed from her account. The officer then placed Howard under arrest and as he was being patted down, the officer felt a pipe and something like wire in his pocket. Howard started to pull away and said he had to go outside, so the officer grabbed his arm to keep him from running.
A glass pipe and a Brill-o pad were found in his pocket.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Heather Marie Allen, 34, Hull, probation violation.
•Kristin Taylor Allen, 28, Morganton, probation violation.
•Charles Gregory Autry, 48, Danielsville, aggravated assault, battery, battery family violence, probation violation and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Alexander Johannes Binder, 23, Athens, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude (felony), improper passing, open container violation, reckless conduct, reckless driving and speeding.
•Ottis Lloyd Booth, 52, Hull, probation violation.
•Timothy Michael Chasteen, 51, Comer, probation violation.
•David Scott Cook, 47, Commerce, first degree felony burglary.
•Darian Rachelle Cornish, 24, Athens, probation violation.
•Stanley Eddie Crowe, 50, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Zarkeria Latasia Davis, 18, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•William Jonier Dooley, 29, Braselton, probation violation.
•Steven Casey Fields, 24, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Ricky Lee Hamilton, 39, Danielsville, parole violation.
•Austin Richard Jones, 24, Danielsville, simple battery-family violence.
•Jason Randall Kelley, 41, Elberton, probation violation.
•Lewis Ray McDonald, 32, homeless, probation violation.
•Joseph Eric Peek, 34, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Lewis Christopher Robinson, 42, Comer, two counts of probation violation.
•Christopher William Thomas, 30, Athens, battery against a person who is 65 years of age or older.
•Penny Denise Waters, 42, Commerce, probation violation.
•David Michael Womack, 63, Danielsville, simple battery-family violence.
•James Scott Bradberry, 67, Hull, driving without headlights when required and DUI/alcohol.
•Nicole Christine Collier, 21, Eastanollee, DUI/alcohol, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
•Sabian Deanndre Faust, 20, Athens, theft by receiving stolen property (felony).
•Billy Joe Flynn, 53, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, no insurance and remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification.
•Pablo Andres Gaviria-Matiz, 26, Athens, probation violation.
•Nickolas Crandell Gurley, 19, Colbert, consumption of alcohol by a minor, failure to change address on driver’s license, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration, reckless driving and speeding.
•Margaret Lisa Hamilton, 58, Greer, S.C., DUI/alcohol.
•Angela Kathleen Lane, 44, Hull, DUI/alcohol.
•Laramy Daryl McCannon, 23, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Kristin Alice Neese, 19, Winder, simple battery-family violence.
•Trichawna Lynn Stratton, 44, Comer, distracted driving, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
•Terry Scott Wood, 35, Danielsville hold for other county.
•Ashlee Brudon Zekan, 29, Watkinsville, defective or no headlights and DUI/alcohol.
•William Dwight Heard, 46, Hull, five counts of financial transaction card theft, five counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person, one count of giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers and possession and use of drug-related objects.
