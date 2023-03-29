A Danielsville man faces a charge of reckless driving in Madison County.

Timothy Blake Sheridan, 30, Hwy. 174, Danielsville, was charged March 24 with reckless driving after an off-duty Athens-Clarke County Police Department lieutenant was flagged down by a group of people at Neese Grocery about a reckless driver. The lieutenant witnessed Sheridan heading north on Hwy. 106 traveling at approximately 105 mph. Madison County dispatch relayed the message from the sheriff’s office to the off-duty Athens lieutenant to make the traffic stop.

