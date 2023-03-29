A Danielsville man faces a charge of reckless driving in Madison County.
Timothy Blake Sheridan, 30, Hwy. 174, Danielsville, was charged March 24 with reckless driving after an off-duty Athens-Clarke County Police Department lieutenant was flagged down by a group of people at Neese Grocery about a reckless driver. The lieutenant witnessed Sheridan heading north on Hwy. 106 traveling at approximately 105 mph. Madison County dispatch relayed the message from the sheriff’s office to the off-duty Athens lieutenant to make the traffic stop.
Two Madison County officers met up with the Athens lieutenant where he had pulled the driver over north of the intersection in Ila on Hwy. 106. Sheridan told officers that he had gone to the gas station to get oil for his motorcycle when a woman, accompanied by a man, started cussing at him. He said he was scared for his life and got in his car and took off.
Officer Craig Vaughn spoke with the complainant who said his daughter had been at home and witnessed two males doing “doughnuts” on the road in front of their house and off of the roadway. The man followed the men to Neese Grocery where he confronted Sheridan about damaging roads.
Sheridan was transported to the Madison County Jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Jaquez Antavious Brown, 23, Winterville Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Heather Deann McEntire, 32, Northwood Circle, Colbert, housed for Royston Police.
•Landon Bryer Neese, 17, Stone Stuart Drive, Hull, aggravated assault and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Scott Robert Parsons, 61, no address listed, probation violation.
•Corey Brandon Price, 32, Charlie Bolton Road, Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officers and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Benjamin Christopher Rowe, 34, Sweet Gum Alley, Hull, probation violation.
•Steven Austin Samples, 23, McCarty Road, Statham, criminal trespass, probation violation, simple battery and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Donald Leo Syfrett, 31, Crawford Street, Ila, two counts of probation violation.
•Mandy Marie Bales, 39, West 1st Avenue, Colbert, probation violation.
•Lindberg Faust, 58, April Drive, Athens, DUI – alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal and speeding (16-25 miles over).
•Chyna Malia Howard, 17, Brittany Pointe Drive, Colbert, hold for Walton County Sheriff.
•Joseph Allan Huckaby, 53, Black Snake Road, Arnoldsville, four counts of failure to appear.
•Robert Marcus Jones, 47, Smithsonia Colbert Road, Colbert, hold for Oconee County Sheriff.
•Megan Nichole Nicklow, 37, Timberlane Drive, Danielsville, order to incarcerate.
•Thomas John Oliverio, 39, Jasmine Trail, Athens, failure to appear.
•John Cody Rawls, 24, Midway Road, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license (unlicensed/wrong class), DUI – multiple substances and expired vehicle tag or decal.
•Brandon Christopher Rogers, 38, North Bluff Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Logan Richard Seagraves, 21, Nowhere Road, Hull, financial transaction card theft, two counts of sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, three counts of theft by possession of stolen mail and unlawful to possess, display or use any false, fraudulent or altered identification document.
•Keon Xavier Sheats, 21, West Whitman Street, Toccoa, DUI – multiple substances.
•Germaine Junior Thompson, 37, Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, DUI – multiple substances, giving wrong signal and speeding 55 mph (16-25 miles over).
•Kaylob Jimmy Wayne Watts, 22, Ashton Court, Winterville, adult restraint law seatbelt (18 years and older), DUI – multiple substances and possession of marijuana.
•Christian Wetherington, 25, David’s Home Church Road, Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding (36-45 miles over).
•Valerie Ann Wilson, 46, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, battery – FVA.
