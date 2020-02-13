A Danielsville man was given probation on family violence charges in Madison County Superior Court recently.
Christopher James Evans was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 20 years of probation on charges of aggravated assault family violence and battery-family violence. Charges of false imprisonment, robbery by force, simple battery-family violence and third degree cruelty to children were dismissed.
In other action, Ashely Nicole Guest, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years, with the first 60 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and driving while license suspended. A charge of no tag was dismissed.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Jonath Terrell Barnett, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 21 days of confinement on a charge of battery-family violence.
•Eric Thomas Simmons, of Martin was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months with the first 30 days in confinement and pay a $600 fine on charges of DUI/drugs and driving while license suspended. Charges of possession of drug-relate objects and weaving over roadway were dismissed.
•Brent Haley, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of simple battery.
•Kevin Dwayne Turner, of Hull was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 36 months of probation and pay $300 in fines on charges of battery, obstruction and public drunkenness. An additional three counts of obstruction were dismissed.
•Shantel Lynn Byrne, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve six months of probation on a charge of obstruction.
•Craig Daniel McCarty, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 24 months and pay a $500 fine on charges of DUI (less safe) and failure to maintain lane. Charges of DUI (per se), littering highway and open container were dismissed.
•Matthew Ivan Crisp, of Hendersonville, NC, had his charge of battery-family violence moved to the dead docket and will be dismissed in 12 months by Judge Malcom if the defendant has no violent contact with the victim, undergoes an anger management evaluation and successfully completes treatment and counseling, along with 24 hours of community service.
•Glenda Ann Suits, of Hull had her charge of battery family violence moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom because the defendant has a far more serious case pending involving the same parties.
•Jasmine D. Deason, of Comer, had his charges of reckless conduct and obstruction of an officer moved to the dead docket by Judge Malcom because it will be dismissed after the defendant provides proof of 24 hours of community service.
•Samuel Art Chandler, of Danielsville, had his charge of child molestation dismissed by Judge Phelps because the state proceeded with another charge arising out of these circumstances.
•Ashely Elise Maddox, of Lexington, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay $1,250 in fines on charges of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of drug-related objects. A second charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
